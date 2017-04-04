Advertising

On Tuesday, Donald Trump was booed by some members of the audience he was speaking to for the 2017 North America’s Building Trades Unions National Legislative Conference. The audience was made up of construction workers, some of whom were also holding up "Resist" signs according to Washington Post reporter Abby D. Phillip. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that that probably didn't make Donald Trump too happy.

Several folks holding up signs saying "#resist" right in the middle of the room in front of Trump. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 4, 2017

Phillip tweeted about the president's mixed reception at the conference, mentioning both the "Resist" signs and the jeers from the crowd.

Trump being introduced at Building Trades conference: "Donald J. Trump is the 45th president of the U.S."



Someone in crowd: "Boo!" — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 4, 2017

At the time, Donald Trump was once again bragging about his Electoral College win, assuming that the entire audience of construction workers were Trump-supporters. He said,

The Electoral College is very very tough, they say almost impossible for a Republican to win, but I had the support of, I would say, almost everyone in this room. We had tremendous support. No, we did. We had tremendous support. We had tremendous support. And I'll tell you, we really had the support of the workers. We had tremendous support of the workers.

But apparently, someone had neglected to let the workers know about their unanimous "tremendous support," since some of the workers in the room seemed to disagree. Huffington Post's Igor Bobic tweeted that when Trump said he had everybody's support, someone yelled out "Nope, nope!" which was followed by laughter and booing from some of the construction workers.

Trump says he had the support of “almost everybody in this room."



"Nope, nope!” one man in audience says, followed by laughter, boos — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 4, 2017

Realizing, finally, that not everybody in the room was a fan, Donald Trump added, "Well, would you like to make a change, folks? Would you like to make a change? 'Cause if anybody would like to make a change, you won't be having so many jobs, that I can tell you. Your jobs would be, be a whole different story."

Hmm, that comes off almost like a threat, doesn't it? Check out that part of the speech in the video below (and feel free to boo if you want).

