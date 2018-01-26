Trump got booed for using his favorite catchphrase in Switzerland.

President Donald Trump called the media "fake" on Friday at Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland and was met with boos from the audience.

Trump told the audience (which includes political and business leaders from around the world) that when he was just a businessman in the United States, the media's coverage of him was positive, but when he began campaigning for president in 2015, he came to the realization that journalists were "nasty" and "fake." That's the point at which people in the audience booed, according to Huffington Post.

Trump's actual words were, "It wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be ― as the cameras start going off in the back.”

Foreign journos sitting next to me booed Trump's attack on the press. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) January 26, 2018

Forum attendees apparently also booed when Trump was introduced by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, who said, "your strong leadership is open to misconceptions and biased interpretations."

Earlier in the day, Trump said that The New York Times was making up "fake news" when it reported that Trump tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller in June.