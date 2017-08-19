Advertising

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Boston to counter-protest an alt-right "free speech rally."

Police estimate the crowd size around the Boston Common area today was around 30,000 to 40,000 people. https://t.co/82mIM92WXz pic.twitter.com/JEwh5mJKYQ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) August 19, 2017

If you look at President Donald Trump's Twitter feed right now, you'll see this tweet regarding the protest in Boston.

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

But it seems it took him a few tries to get there.

In his first two attempts at posting the tweet, Trump wrote that we needed protest in order for the nation to "heel." Both of those previous tweets have since been deleted, but thanks to the magic of screen grabs, everything lives forever on the internet.

Of course, everybody noticed the spelling error.

Honestly, this will never get old. Never. Not for 100 years. pic.twitter.com/CSadS2OqcE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 19, 2017

Our nation will heal when you learn the difference between "heal" and "heel." Also, when you resign. pic.twitter.com/sjIof2lgAf — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 19, 2017

He deleted it. Then posted it again, fixing one typo. Left "heel." Twice. #IHaveTheBestWords pic.twitter.com/K1M2CSaUSF — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 19, 2017

Of course, people had to get their jokes in.

Let's unite and #heel this country.



Over covfefe. — Jeff Giesea (@jeffgiesea) August 19, 2017

Aide: Sir, typo

Trump: Fixed it

Aide: No still there, "heel"

Trump: Yea, heel!

Aide: You mean "heal"

Trump: No I dont

Aide: Gimme your phone pic.twitter.com/uwzo8kzKKP — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 19, 2017

The only Nazis @realDonaldTrump hates are grammar Nazis. #Heel — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) August 19, 2017

It wouldn't be a Trump roast if Merriam-Webster Dictionary didn't get in on it.

🏥 heal (to become healthy again)

😈 heel (a contemptible person)

🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017

Some people really took the president's message to heart.

Even dogs got involved.

Is "heel" the new "covfefe?"

