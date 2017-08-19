On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Boston to counter-protest an alt-right "free speech rally."
If you look at President Donald Trump's Twitter feed right now, you'll see this tweet regarding the protest in Boston.
But it seems it took him a few tries to get there.
In his first two attempts at posting the tweet, Trump wrote that we needed protest in order for the nation to "heel." Both of those previous tweets have since been deleted, but thanks to the magic of screen grabs, everything lives forever on the internet.
Of course, everybody noticed the spelling error.
Of course, people had to get their jokes in.
It wouldn't be a Trump roast if Merriam-Webster Dictionary didn't get in on it.
Some people really took the president's message to heart.
Even dogs got involved.
Is "heel" the new "covfefe?"