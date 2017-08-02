Advertising

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump took a moment to comment on the speech he recently made for the Boy Scouts of America. WSJ chose only to release excerpts of the interview, so Politico obtained its transcript and published the whole thing. Point, Politico.

"I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful," Trump said in the interview. However, the Boy Scouts organization told TIME that no such call took place. The organization is reportedly "unaware of any call from national leadership placed to the White House."

"The Chief Scout Executive's message to the Scouting community speaks for itself," the Boy Scouts told TIME, in reference to a previous statement made by the Chief Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America, Michael Surbaugh, last week. In the statement, he apologized to the members of the Boy Scouts community who may have been offended by the political nature of Trump's speech.

Naturally, the internet jumped on this prime example of Trump being caught in a lie.

One of those classic situations in which we don't know whether to believe the Boy Scouts or the guy who literally lies about everything. https://t.co/tVaGUmgKfX — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 1, 2017

not gonna lie, when I saw I had "the President lied about Boy Scouts" as a square on my Trump Presidency Bingo card I thought I was fucked https://t.co/W8kceOQyTX — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 2, 2017

Technically, Trump is the ceremonial head of the Boy Scouts, so maybe he called himself to say how great he is. — Veronica McGinley (@RonnyMcGinley) August 2, 2017

What if, terrifyingly, he's NOT lying? What if instead this is some sort of thing his staffers do to keep him calm and happy? — It's a Pip! (@nopipbutcpip) August 2, 2017

"No, it's your turn to call up the President and pretend to be the Head of the Boy Scouts. Tell him how awesome he was." — It's a Pip! (@nopipbutcpip) August 2, 2017

Boy Scouts should be using this as a teachable moment. — Noah Mullins (@NoahMullins) August 1, 2017 Scolding Trump this past week

-Retired generals

-Police chiefs

-Boy Scouts

-China — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) August 1, 2017 I want someone from the press to point blank ask if the president received a phone call from the boy scouts. @ddale8 — Helena (@thelastpinkcar) August 2, 2017 When @boyscouts releases a statement calling @realDonaldTrump a flat-out liar, we may have a credibility issue with the White House. 😂😂😂 — Corey Trumbower (@corey_trumbower) August 2, 2017

Maybe Donald Trump will finally get that Boy Scouts badge for lying he's been gunning for.

