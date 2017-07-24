Advertising

President Donald Trump took the evening off from his schedule of railing against the media and shading Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at the Boy Scouts of America 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, where he proceeded to rail against the media and shade Jeff Sessions in front of 40,000 impressionable young men.

Trump's speech (surprise!) veered away from the moral platitudes you'd expect at a Boy Scout keynote. Instead, he recounted his election strategy and got the crowd to boo both Hillary Clinton and his predecessor Barack Obama.

Thousands of Boy Scouts look on as @realDonaldTrump addresses the Boy Scouts of America's 2017 National Scout Jamboree. #2017Jambo pic.twitter.com/PFpNqvmBsC — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 24, 2017

"Trump cut loose in front of an adoring crowd," is how The Hill described the situation. He even seemed to hint at what he seems to see as the ideal future for Boy Scouts: becoming very wealthy and having a lot of sex in a yacht.

“[My friend] sold his company for a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told the kids, according to Death & Taxes. “And he went out and bought a big yacht. And he had a very…interesting life.. I won’t go into any more than that cause you’re Boy Scouts. So I’m not going to tell you what he did.”

Needless to say, Twitter found the speech pretty inappropriate.

I remember when we used to round up kids for doing that. Good times. https://t.co/T3MLMS6A6d — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) July 24, 2017

I'm surprised Trump didn't lead the Boy Scouts in a rousing chorus of "Tomorrow Belongs to Me." — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 24, 2017

Worst Boy Scout Jamboree since 1973 when Nixon went on rant about Jews in the media. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 24, 2017

HE SAID THIS TO BOY SCOUTS pic.twitter.com/SkiBUC8CRY — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) July 24, 2017 Waiting for the Teen Vogue takedown of Trump leading Boy Scouts in booing Hillary Clinton at their Jamboree feels like peak 2017. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) July 24, 2017

The BOY SCOUTS https://t.co/ClpBD5b4rd — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 24, 2017

What I learned in the Boy Scouts:



• emergency preparedness

• wilderness survival

• knots

• Lock Her U—I mean small-boat sailing! https://t.co/fduKOa2iUv — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 24, 2017

"We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that." - Donald Trump to Boy Scouts, on the day he called AG Jeff Sessions "beleaguered." — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 24, 2017

Mind-blowing introductory sentence from the president to the Boy Scouts: pic.twitter.com/1Y93DS6J6e — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 24, 2017

I can think of few things more insulting than a man under investigation for collusion lecturing the Boy Scouts about loyalty. #resist #usa — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) July 24, 2017

TRUMP: We had some wild orgies back in the 80s. Animalistic

THE PARENTS OF 40,000 BOY SCOUTS: This is something we want our children to hear — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 24, 2017

I think Trump has gone on for too long. Rick Perry is reading a book. pic.twitter.com/kanLusDsQg — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) July 24, 2017

Those boy scouts earned their kooky demagoguery badges fair and square! — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 24, 2017

When Trump isn't bragging about his wealthy friends, at least he's being a compassion— oh wait. He used the event as a way to shade Jeff Sessions, who's basically being hazed like a frat bro in front of the entire country.

To Boy Scouts, Trump invited Eagle Scouts in his Cabinet: Rick Perry, Ryan Zinke. Eagle Scout/Attorney General Jeff Sessions not invited. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) July 24, 2017

Girl Scouts, your move.

