President Donald Trump took the evening off from his schedule of railing against the media and shading Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at the Boy Scouts of America 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, where he proceeded to rail against the media and shade Jeff Sessions in front of 40,000 impressionable young men.

Trump's speech (surprise!) veered away from the moral platitudes you'd expect at a Boy Scout keynote. Instead, he recounted his election strategy and got the crowd to boo both Hillary Clinton and his predecessor Barack Obama.

"Trump cut loose in front of an adoring crowd," is how The Hill described the situation. He even seemed to hint at what he seems to see as the ideal future for Boy Scouts: becoming very wealthy and having a lot of sex in a yacht.

“[My friend] sold his company for a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told the kids, according to Death & Taxes. “And he went out and bought a big yacht. And he had a very…interesting life.. I won’t go into any more than that cause you’re Boy Scouts. So I’m not going to tell you what he did.”

Needless to say, Twitter found the speech pretty inappropriate.

When Trump isn't bragging about his wealthy friends, at least he's being a compassion— oh wait. He used the event as a way to shade Jeff Sessions, who's basically being hazed like a frat bro in front of the entire country.

Girl Scouts, your move.

