Advertising

Donald Trump has said some pretty insane things since being elected President of the United States, but you won't believe the disparaging comment he made about the White House.

Ah, who am I kidding? Sure you will.

According to a profile on Golf.com, President Trump was overheard telling his golf buddies that he spends so much time on the green because the White House is a "real dump":

Chatting with some members before a recent round of golf, he explained his frequent appearances: "That White House is a real dump." (A White House spokesperson denies this occurred.) Trump is often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him.

Advertising

Twitter did not take kindly to the president slandering the nation's most famous address:

The guy who called the White House "a real dump" lives in an apartment Liberace would be embarrassed to haunt. pic.twitter.com/cL0iWBMJzq — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 2, 2017

Trump called the White House "a real dump"

Imagine if obama did that. 24 hour coverage on Fox News. Hypocrites are the lowest form of life. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 1, 2017

Gregory & I were Lucky Enough 2 Have Dinner W/Carters,1st Nite in The WHITE HOUSE‼️THE WHITE HOUSE,trump calls“A REAL DUMP.”

HE HAS 2LEAVE🏌️ — Cher (@cher) August 2, 2017

Trump calling the White House a "real dump" is like a boy who used his daddy's money to get into Harvard then complained about the food — Rachel Herron (@RachelHerron) August 2, 2017

Advertising

M Obama said "the WH was built by slaves" & the Right lost their minds. Trump says "that WH is a real dump" - silence #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/u2Ra5qsQf7 — 🍹Dee's Bar 🍸 (@DeesBar) August 2, 2017

Bush trimmed its bushes

Michelle made gardens

Obama honored its ushers

Barb hosted readings



Trump: "that White House is a real dump" — Media Check 2017 (@MediaCheck2016) August 2, 2017

TRUMP

The White House is a real dump.



OBAMA pic.twitter.com/E14xHaTuwu — Mel Gabor (@melgabored) August 2, 2017

Trump thinks the White House, which we all pay to maintain, is "a real dump." He can do us all a favor by vacating the premises immediately. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 2, 2017

Advertising

Trump called the White House "a real dump," which makes sense since he's hired a bunch of garbage men to work there. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 1, 2017

Conservatives if Barack and Michelle Obama had commented that "White House is a real dump." pic.twitter.com/Y5KWhodeJx — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 1, 2017

After the story was published, Chelsea Clinton, who has spent far more time in the White House than Trump has, thanked the White House maintenance staff for all their hard work.

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

Advertising

According to Jezebel, Trump has spent 21 of his 26 weekends as President away from the White House. Jezebel also notes that in Barack Obama's book, Audacity of Hope, the 44th president also reflects on the aesthetic of the "The People's House"— just in a much classier way:

The inside of the White House doesn’t have the luminous quality that you might expect from TV or film; it seems well kept but worn, a big old house that one imagines might be a bit drafty on cold winter nights. Still, as I stood in the foyer and let my eyes wander down the corridors, it was impossible to forget the history that had been made there—John and Bobby Kennedy huddling over the Cuban missile crisis; FDR making last-minute changes to a radio address; Lincoln alone, pacing the halls and shouldering the weight of a nation.

Advertising

Okay, so maybe the White House isn't a '10.' And it definitely isn't as fancy as Trump's gauche golden Manhattan high-rise, but it is a symbol of our country and the site of many historic events that shaped our nation.

Looks like it is only a matter of time before Donald Trump ditches the White House for a younger, hotter house.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.