Advertising

Donald Trump invited the media to catch him at a photo-op with military officials on Thursday. And then, because he's a reality star first and a terrifying politician second, he decided to peak interest in an upcoming episode of Donald Trump's The Presidency.

TRUMP: "Maybe it's the calm before the storm."

...

REPORTER: "What storm Mr. President?"

TRUMP: "You'll find out." (via Satellite News) pic.twitter.com/bWMzGrDPNa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 5, 2017

"You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," quipped Trump, surrounded by—and this is important—the people in charge of the country's missiles.

Advertising

Via CNN:

Reporter: "What's the storm?" Trump: "It could be ... the calm, the calm before the storm." Reporter: "Iran? ISIS? What storm, Mr. President?" Trump: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we're gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming."

When a reporter again asked what the military "storm" might refer to, Trump said "you'll find out." The screen then cut to black and production credits rolled. And the audience wondered, who will get fired next week? Will it be us?

Advertising

According to Politico, the president had "participated in a briefing Thursday evening with senior military leaders and their spouses," but we don't know what they spoke about. Obviously. Why would we need to know that? The reactions to the Trump show ranged from terror:

I just watched Trump's 'calm before the storm' thing. We're so fucked. — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) October 6, 2017

What is worst, his words or how calmly he said them?



"Maybe it's the calm before the storm... You'll see"



This isn't how he usually acts pic.twitter.com/zWBs41hSFu — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 6, 2017

...to disbelief:

Advertising

"THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM" says the moron - looking high AF - what storm the fake news liars yell - "YOU'LL SEE" weird smile - creepy AF — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 6, 2017

DRIVER: it's the calm before the storm

COP: what storm?

DRIVER: Oh, you'll find out

COP: step out the car please sir. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

This is what @realDonaldTrump meant when he said, "Get ready for the calm before the storm." pic.twitter.com/OKCnIOiB7o — Black Aziz Ansari 👏 (@Freeyourmindkid) October 6, 2017

"Calm Before the Storm." by Jules Dupre. 1870. pic.twitter.com/2jnJEmSaOk — Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 6, 2017

Advertising

It’s almost like these comments about the “calm before the storm” are Trump narrating the eventual documentary on his presidency: pic.twitter.com/CUNfoZWU42 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 5, 2017

We just had the largest mass murder in US modern history, people are dying in Puerto Rico, and Trump calls this the calm before the storm? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 6, 2017

...to just plain confusion:

Trump at dinner with military commanders: “You guys know what this represents, the calm before the storm." No explanation. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2017

So. The president apparently referred to a photo op as "the calm before the storm" and praised the military. I don't know. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 6, 2017

Advertising

So many mysterious twists and turns in the Trump administration—we're about to turn to Reddit to look for theories.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.