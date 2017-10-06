Donald Trump invited the media to catch him at a photo-op with military officials on Thursday. And then, because he's a reality star first and a terrifying politician second, he decided to peak interest in an upcoming episode of Donald Trump's The Presidency.
"You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," quipped Trump, surrounded by—and this is important—the people in charge of the country's missiles.
Via CNN:
Reporter: "What's the storm?"
Trump: "It could be ... the calm, the calm before the storm."
Reporter: "Iran? ISIS? What storm, Mr. President?"
Trump: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we're gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming."
When a reporter again asked what the military "storm" might refer to, Trump said "you'll find out." The screen then cut to black and production credits rolled. And the audience wondered, who will get fired next week? Will it be us?
According to Politico, the president had "participated in a briefing Thursday evening with senior military leaders and their spouses," but we don't know what they spoke about. Obviously. Why would we need to know that?
The reactions to the Trump show ranged from terror:
...to disbelief:
...to just plain confusion:
So many mysterious twists and turns in the Trump administration—we're about to turn to Reddit to look for theories.