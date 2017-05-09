On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump added some text to his Twitter header. It came from one of his own tweets, reading:
"Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump."
Yes, he's referring to himself in the third person. And "no evidence" is in quotes, which, as we have learned from Trump, means the words don't really mean no evidence.
Because the text of the tweet was superimposed over his banner picture—a picture of the Congressional Republicans celebrating the House's passing of a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare— you know he didn't just do this himself. No, this piece of handiwork obviously involved some help from one of his aides.
Despite the fact that nothing shows how innocent of collusion you are like placing a desperate tweet in your banner, people on Twitter couldn't help but laugh at Donald Trump.
A lot of people merely pointed out the insanity of the situation.
And, of course, a few replaced the text with other stuff, because come on, Trump was basically begging for it.
By now, Donald Trump has already changed his header, this time to a picture of him and House Republicans at the White House. But it was fun/terrifying while it lasted.