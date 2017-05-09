Advertising

On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump added some text to his Twitter header. It came from one of his own tweets, reading:

"Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump."

Yes, he's referring to himself in the third person. And "no evidence" is in quotes, which, as we have learned from Trump, means the words don't really mean no evidence.

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Advertising

Because the text of the tweet was superimposed over his banner picture—a picture of the Congressional Republicans celebrating the House's passing of a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare— you know he didn't just do this himself. No, this piece of handiwork obviously involved some help from one of his aides.

Despite the fact that nothing shows how innocent of collusion you are like placing a desperate tweet in your banner, people on Twitter couldn't help but laugh at Donald Trump.

A lot of people merely pointed out the insanity of the situation.

Advertising

oh god, the banner pic.twitter.com/hwu4s79dLI — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) May 9, 2017

This is like if Nixon added "I am not a crook" to the top of his stationery. pic.twitter.com/1mVxxeHAR5 — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) May 9, 2017

Nothing says "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" like changing your Twitter header to say "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" pic.twitter.com/hyWM09B4Jb — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) May 9, 2017

Trump's done a lot of embarrassing things in the < 4 months he's been POTUS, but that new header image takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/IRqGeglvTO — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 9, 2017

Advertising

If you want to quickly spiral into existential dread, take a peep at Trump's current Twitter banner image — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 9, 2017

Never really believed there was collusion between Trump & Russia.. until he just put that twitter header up. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 9, 2017

trump changed his twitter header to push back on the russia story, showing he's not concerned about it and its NOT A BIG DEAL AT ALL pic.twitter.com/MYzcppjEWx — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 9, 2017

"Getting a staffer to Photoshop your tweet denying collusion with Russia into your banner image" is untold levels of Not Mad pic.twitter.com/M2kUZkkG2W — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 9, 2017

Advertising

And, of course, a few replaced the text with other stuff, because come on, Trump was basically begging for it.

Pretty weird of Trump to photoshop an old AIM away message into his twitter header pic.twitter.com/Q0Fvvzi4mY — pat tobin (@tastefactory) May 9, 2017

What the heck is up with Trump’s new twitter header pic.twitter.com/Lio8A8pEhg — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) May 9, 2017

By now, Donald Trump has already changed his header, this time to a picture of him and House Republicans at the White House. But it was fun/terrifying while it lasted.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.