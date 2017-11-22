Twitter thinks Trump just endorsed Charles Manson with a disturbing retweet. Oops?

Happy almost Thanksgiving! It appears that this year, the president of the United States is thankful to be compared to Charles Manson.
After Manson's recent death (R, but not IP), the New York Times shared an op-ed arguing that Manson and his race war-fantasizing family ushered in the new far right.
In the essay, Baynard Woods argues:
Mr. Manson was not the end point of the counterculture. If anything, he was a backlash against the civil rights movement and a harbinger of white supremacist race warriors like Dylann Roof, the lunatic fringe of the alt-right...
In recent months, the far-right media have become fixated on the idea that left-wing “antifa” activists will spark a new civil war. Gateway Pundit, a far-right website, claimed that “millions of antifa supersoldiers will behead white parents,” and Alex Jones, the conspiracy enthusiast who runs the website Infowars, predicted that the antifa activists would lose such a war.
The far rightist Laura Ingraham decided to pun on the term "right" and seemingly celebrate a comparison to Manson...
...which Trump later retweeted. These people can't resist a pun even if the logic is terrible.
Your political movement being compared to the Manson family is not something one should be excited about.
This isn't the first time the president has been compared to Charles Manson.
Earlier comparisons came from his own face.