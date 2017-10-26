Trump’s take on China sounds like a fourth grader’s book report. Twitter gives it an F.

Donald Trump, with his firm grasp on the nuances of geopolitics, and the China question that has been a sensitive dynamic in many an administration, knows why he has "the best relationship" with the Chinese president. No, it's not because Trump manufactures all his hats there.

It's because they're both called "president."

Trump on Xi: “People say we have the best relationship of any president-president, because he’s called president also.” pic.twitter.com/eDU4OaMhVE — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 26, 2017

Last night in an interview in the safe space of Lou Dobbs Tonight on Fox Business Network, Trump marveled at Xi's recent power grab in which China's ruling Communist Party "formally lifted Xi’s status to China’s most powerful ruler in decades by writing his name and dogma into the party’s constitution alongside the party founders." Mazel tov!

Trump, likely fuming with jealousy that Xi gets to do that, described his relationship with the newly all-powerful Xi.

"People say we have the best relationship of any president-president, because he’s called president also," he went on to say. "Now some people might call him the king of China. But he’s called president."

Trump also described Xi's recent elevation as something that has "really virtually never happened in China," which is, um, not the case. A certain Chairman Mao had the near-authoritarian grasp on the Communist Party of China back in the day.