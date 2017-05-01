Let's start with the good news: Donald Trump doesn't think civil wars in the United States are a good thing. Now here's the bad news. A new interview with Donald Trump exposed him as really, really confused about when the Civil War happened, why it happened, and who President Andrew Jackson is (he's a slave owner who died 16 years before the Civil War even started).
In an interview with the Washington Examiner's Salena Zito that airs on Monday, Donald Trump gave the above quote, which you can listen to below because it takes a couple sensory inputs before you can believe it really happened.
Andrew Jackson was "really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said 'there's no reason for this,'" said Trump. "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, you think about it, why? People don't ask that question. But why was there the Civil War?"
Why do I get the feeling that that isn't a rhetorical question—that he really just doesn't know about slavery?
Oh, because then he said, with regard to the Civil War, "Why could that one not have been worked out?"
Twitter is in disbelief over the comments.
Hey, at least we get some jokes out of it... right?