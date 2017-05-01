Advertising

Let's start with the good news: Donald Trump doesn't think civil wars in the United States are a good thing. Now here's the bad news. A new interview with Donald Trump exposed him as really, really confused about when the Civil War happened, why it happened, and who President Andrew Jackson is (he's a slave owner who died 16 years before the Civil War even started).

1) Jackson did not see the CW. He was very dead.

2) "the Civil War, why?"

3) Holy shit

4) Has Trump ever mentioned slavery? pic.twitter.com/VtdIuTnmDz — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) May 1, 2017

In an interview with the Washington Examiner's Salena Zito that airs on Monday, Donald Trump gave the above quote, which you can listen to below because it takes a couple sensory inputs before you can believe it really happened.

Here's the audio on that Trump answer: "Why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?" pic.twitter.com/tEUFGRDMSM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2017

Andrew Jackson was "really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said 'there's no reason for this,'" said Trump. "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, you think about it, why? People don't ask that question. But why was there the Civil War?"

Why do I get the feeling that that isn't a rhetorical question—that he really just doesn't know about slavery?

Oh, because then he said, with regard to the Civil War, "Why could that one not have been worked out?"

Twitter is in disbelief over the comments.

To be fair to @POTUS if Andrew Jackson HAD served later there WOULDN'T have been a Civil War because he was a slave owner who loved slavery. — Elliott Kalan (@ElliottKalan) May 1, 2017

The saddest part of Trump's love for Andrew Jackson is imagining how easy it was for Bannon to plant it in his empty brain. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 1, 2017

Trump, who claims to worship Andrew Jackson, doesn't know when he died. He also doesn't know a thing about the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/cYbY3FEONM — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 1, 2017

1 word answer: Slavery. Longer: When Andrew Jackson died in 1845 (16 yrs before the Civil War began), he owned 150 men, women and children. https://t.co/Icg6puG2JZ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 1, 2017

Trump has a golf foursome next weekend with Andrew Jackson, Frederick Douglas & Pavarotti, they're going to discuss tax reform. — ♀️ The Anti-Trump (@Im_TheAntiTrump) May 1, 2017

On a positive note, at least Trump does seem aware that Andrew Jackson is dead — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 1, 2017

Andrew Jackson is the President who would have cured polio, probably, if he had been an immortal wizard instead of a violently racist man — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) May 1, 2017

Whatever you think of Andrew Jackson, he is still the president who got our country through the Bowling Green Massacre. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) May 1, 2017

Andrew Jackson had a "big heart," which explains why his troops made bridles out of the skin of American Indians they killed pic.twitter.com/rUIwrmDpL4 — Jon Schwarz (@tinyrevolution) May 1, 2017

Hey, at least we get some jokes out of it... right?

