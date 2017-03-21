Advertising

Donald Trump went a little off script at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday night, where he abruptly switched the topic to his supposed role in keeping an NFL quarterback out of a job.

CNN reports that while President Trump was speaking about America's urban communities, he decided it was a good time to bring up a report he supposedly saw that said NFL owners were hesitant to hire former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, because they were worried what Trump might tweet about them if they did.

"Our inner cities will find a rebirth of hope, safety and opportunity," Trump said at the rally. "Your San Francisco quarterback, I'm sure nobody ever heard of him." (Did he forget he was in Kentucky?)

Trump continued, clarifying that he was citing an article he supposedly read.

"It was reported that NFL owners don't want to pick him up because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump," he said. "Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that."

Kaepernick opted out of his contract earlier this month after he drew national attention last year for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial oppression and inequality.

"I said if I remember that one I'm going to report it to the people of Kentucky," Trump continued. "They like it when people actually stand for the American flag."

Oh, okay, so he did know he was in Kentucky. Phew.

