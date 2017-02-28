Advertising

In an interview with Fox and Friends that aired today, Tweeter-in-Chief Donald Trump was asked about why he won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year. In typical Trump-ian fashion, he gave a very confusing, not-true, non-answer.

"I just thought in light of the fact of fake news and all of the other things we’re talking about now, I thought it would be inappropriate that I went," he said, according to Us Weekly.

Of course, that doesn't make any sense. But making sense is not exactly the President's specialty.

"I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do the dinner," he continued. "It doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it next year, but I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do it."

The White House correspondents dinner is an annual event where journalists and other media professionals gather in their best evening wear to eat and drink and watch a comedian make fun of the president and the president make fun of the media and himself. Basically, everything Trump hates the most (the media, comedians making fun of him) all together in one room.

So on Saturday, when Trump tweeted that he would be missing the event, with no explanation...

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

It was not exactly a surprise.

A lot of people did take the opportunity to call him a chicken though.

I think this lady said it best:

.@realDonaldTrump Oh, honey. I'm sorry you're so very scared of the press. Sometimes the truth hurts and we have to be mature and face it. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 25, 2017

Cluck cluck.

