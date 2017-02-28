In an interview with Fox and Friends that aired today, Tweeter-in-Chief Donald Trump was asked about why he won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year. In typical Trump-ian fashion, he gave a very confusing, not-true, non-answer.
"I just thought in light of the fact of fake news and all of the other things we’re talking about now, I thought it would be inappropriate that I went," he said, according to Us Weekly.
Of course, that doesn't make any sense. But making sense is not exactly the President's specialty.
"I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do the dinner," he continued. "It doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it next year, but I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do it."
The White House correspondents dinner is an annual event where journalists and other media professionals gather in their best evening wear to eat and drink and watch a comedian make fun of the president and the president make fun of the media and himself. Basically, everything Trump hates the most (the media, comedians making fun of him) all together in one room.
So on Saturday, when Trump tweeted that he would be missing the event, with no explanation...
It was not exactly a surprise.
A lot of people did take the opportunity to call him a chicken though.
I think this lady said it best:
Cluck cluck.