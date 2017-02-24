Advertising

President Donald Trump took a break from golfing at Mar-a-Lago to journey to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) today, an annual gathering for right-wingers to talk policy and lament how lonely it could be to be straight and white in America. It's a gathering that is like Comic Con but without the diversity (though it does have some crazy cosplay).

Surrounded by adoring fans, Trump gave a speech playing all his greatest hits, including some "Make America Great Again!" call and response and some "FAKE NEWS!" heckles. Here's what godless liberal comedians have to say about it:

Advertising

bro, neither do you. you're on vacation every weekend. pic.twitter.com/FZSqyQ11u9 — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) February 24, 2017

"The support for me was a record, you know,'' says Trump, who lost popular vote by about 3 mill and won a middling EC victory. — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) February 24, 2017

Here's Trump mocking the First Amendment. And, no, the fact that he went on to say he loves the First Amendment doesn't make this better. pic.twitter.com/O35Xvx96hW — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 24, 2017

Advertising

I don't think finding a non-anonymous source who will call Donald Trump a "horrible, horrible human" is really the issue — Emily Shire (@eshire) February 24, 2017

Perhaps we should build walls around our pussies. — Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) February 24, 2017

trump just asked for a standing ovation after saying he loves the flag — joe mande ❤️ China (@JoeMande) February 24, 2017

Shorter Trump CPAC speech: pic.twitter.com/I7AGm3TJ5j — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) February 24, 2017

Advertising

"I elected Donald Trump so he'd spend 100% of the time in his speeches bashing the media" - a coal miner — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 24, 2017

Still amazed at the mileage Trump gets out of 'dishonest' media who 'make things up' when he's been caught lying on video one million times. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 24, 2017

Oh my god the election was four months ago why are we doing this — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 24, 2017

Trump: media shouldn't use unnamed sources.



Also Trump: pic.twitter.com/aGUQFEfpZa — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Trump's health care plan still consists of:



"we're going to make it much better."



How pathetic. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2017

trump speech formula:

60% media criticism

38% reminiscing about win

2% attempts to address whatever event he is attending — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 24, 2017

Why did Trump fire Flynn if the Flynn reporting was fake news based on fake sources? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 24, 2017

Trump keeps talking about his "movement." It was a "movement" that drew less votes than Hillary Clinton. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Trump sets the terms, then changes them, and everyone reacts. Creates a festival of noise that crowds out everything else. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 24, 2017

It’s bizarre that Trump thinks CNN and NYT are fake news but Fox News and Alex Jones are trustworthy. — Touré (@Toure) February 24, 2017

Trump: Let me retaliate against sources and all the bad stories about me will go away. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 24, 2017

Trump should be careful saying "pre-President," sounds v much like pee president — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Trump is really a politician for a post-literate era. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 24, 2017

Donald Trump updates his act less often than Gallagher. — Tim Duffy™ (@TimDuffy) February 24, 2017

no guys, im pretty sure trump is still speaking at #CPAC2017 today pic.twitter.com/It2NvVu3Kd — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 24, 2017

Trump's #CPAC speech isn't even a speech. He's just rambling and talking about himself. Me, me, me. I, I, I. Narcissism run amok… — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 24, 2017

Advertising

hahahaahahaha



"a poll came out from a certain network, lets not even mention names"



so Trump is using unnamed sources? — AJ (@ajchavar) February 24, 2017

President Trump on the media: "They have no sources, they just make 'em up when there are none." Can't have people making up sources. pic.twitter.com/SgQfpPTHPM — Mark Berman (@markberman) February 24, 2017

It’s amazing how understanding Republicans have grown. They’re all “Give Trump a chance,” when they used to be all “Give Obama the finger.” — Touré (@Toure) February 24, 2017

Dumb: Obama is playing 12th dimensional chess!

Dumber: Trump, who has swallowed more chess pieces than he's taken in a match, is playing it! — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Is Trump aware that he's (sadly) president? Why does he continue to give campaign speeches? — Ashley (@ashcech) February 24, 2017

Trump moves, ranked:



1. The thumbs up in every pic

2. The step away from podium to clap

3. Sotto voce — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 24, 2017

Fun irony: Trump's insistence on using domestic steel for Keystone violates the United States' trade agreements with other countries. — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) February 24, 2017

Trump on #NODAPL, "Suddenly people protesting that've never showed up before."



LITERALLY. BEEN. PROTESTING. SINCE. 14. FUCKING. 92. — Pete Souza Petty (@KendraJames_) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Watching Trump's speech in Maryland: it's muttering in an armchair put on the world's stage. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) February 24, 2017

Trump at CPAC: Conservative now means liking me. Thank you everybody. MAGA hats on sale in the foyer. Thank you so much everyone. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 24, 2017

The Trump phenomenon is an exercise in what you can accomplish if you simply don't care about what you're saying is true. — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) February 24, 2017

Mike Pence is right. Trump is like Reagan...post-Alzheimer's. #CPAC2017 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Sweden: where an unspecified bad thing happened that we know was bad because MUSLIMS — dead by millennials (@jesseltaylor) February 24, 2017

Oh god sorry, missed the last 90 seconds of Trump's speech because I had a strange urge to check prices on flights to Paris — Alexandra Svokos (@asvokos) February 24, 2017

So much of Trump's worldview is based on random conversations with his friends — Holly Bailey (@hollybdc) February 24, 2017

Why is Trump using an anonymous source regarding Paris? — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 24, 2017

Advertising

I love this thing where Trump reads a line from his speech and then provides the response as well.



"So true."



"So true." — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 24, 2017

Trump, who got $30M from @NRA, tells #CPAC that gun lobby "loves our country"



(It gives 0 fucks about the 33K who die from guns/year) — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2017

#cpac is chanting "lock her up" again to cheer a president who is making millions of dollars off a public office — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Trump's "The future belongs to us" is the new "Tomorrow belongs to me" — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 24, 2017

Trump speech: "Bad things are horrible. I'm doing good things! So true. So true. America." — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 24, 2017

It’s like he thinks different races have different colored blood until he checks the teleprompter again pic.twitter.com/VHzo992HtM — Riley Stearns (@RileyStearns) February 24, 2017

Trump: "I'm not representing the globe. I'm representing your country"



Crowd: "USA! USA!"



*Exits to British rock legends @RollingStones — Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Trump: "The blood the color of the blood we bleed is the same color as the blood of great great patriots.”



And the blood of everyone else. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) February 24, 2017

Trump condemns amount of $ US has wasted in the Mid East already, then - IN THE SAME SPEECH - vows a "massive budget request" for military. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) February 24, 2017

I can’t fucking believe this pock-marked, tongue-tied tangerine homunculus is our fucking president. — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) February 24, 2017

Trump: I like birds.



Crowd: [applause]



Trump: Fuck birds. Disgusting little rats with wings.



Crowd: [applause] — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 24, 2017

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.