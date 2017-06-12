Tucker Gladhill and Kristen Piatkowski got a surprise visit from none other than President Donald Trump on during their wedding reception on Saturday night at about 10:30 PM, according to CNN. Well, the couple got married at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, so it wasn't completely out of the blue. Where else would Trump be on a weekend besides his golf club?
A guest's video was obtained by CNN and posted to Twitter by political producer Ashley Killough, the Huffington Post reports.
After Secret Service agents showed up and made sure that the guests wouldn't surround and overwhelm the president, Trump himself strolled right on in. I guess if you're getting married at a Trump golf club, seeing Trump is pretty exciting.
A source told CNN that Trump asked the names of the bride and groom and posed for photos. Trump also signed some "Make America Great Again" hats to give out to guests, who lauded the president with chants of "U.S.A.!"
Saturday night wasn't the first time Trump has crashed a wedding in one of his clubs. In February, while hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL, Trump dropped by the wedding reception of Vanessa Falk (who, according to USA Today is a Nashville socialite) and Carl Lindner IV, which was taking place there, too.
Not everybody's idea of "making weddings great again" involves Donald Trump, but hey, congratulations to them.