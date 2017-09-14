Wednesday night, Donald Trump had House and Senate Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over to the White House for Chinese food and chocolate pie (The New York Times reported on the menu, of course).
In a move that was likely designed to box him in before he learned what the words he said actually means, Pelosi and Schumer announced that they had reached an agreement to protect the 800,000 young people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides," they said.
Naturally, sentient MAGA hats and congressmen who hate Hispanics were PISSED, fuming overnight.
So Trump woke up to say NO DEAL...
...before contradicting himself, articulating EXACTLY WHAT A DEAL WOULD MEAN.
1. No wall: It's been in your hearts the whole time.
2. No deportations: it's just straight-up cruel.
THERE'S MORE!
After the White House communications team seriously pushed back against the Democrats' account of the meeting, Trump confirmed it to the press IN PERSON.
Watch him attempt to explain it (and pronounce DACA like it's a karate term).
This whole situation will be best explained by a "Room Where It Happens" style musical number. You up, Lin-Manuel Miranda?
And now, for the real reason you're here: funny reaction tweets.
And watch the MAGA folk explode!
What a day!