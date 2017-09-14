Advertising

Wednesday night, Donald Trump had House and Senate Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over to the White House for Chinese food and chocolate pie (The New York Times reported on the menu, of course).

In a move that was likely designed to box him in before he learned what the words he said actually means, Pelosi and Schumer announced that they had reached an agreement to protect the 800,000 young people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides," they said.

Naturally, sentient MAGA hats and congressmen who hate Hispanics were PISSED, fuming overnight.

So Trump woke up to say NO DEAL...

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...before contradicting himself, articulating EXACTLY WHAT A DEAL WOULD MEAN.

1. No wall: It's been in your hearts the whole time.

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

2. No deportations: it's just straight-up cruel.

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

THERE'S MORE!

After the White House communications team seriously pushed back against the Democrats' account of the meeting, Trump confirmed it to the press IN PERSON.

WH pool report.. in which Trump all but confirms Pelosi-Schumer account of last night. pic.twitter.com/lOYuUBJB3w — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 14, 2017

Watch him attempt to explain it (and pronounce DACA like it's a karate term).

President Trump after tweeting "no deal" had been made on DACA, saying that he wants "very, very powerful" border security: pic.twitter.com/TpyH57sRiI — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 14, 2017

This whole situation will be best explained by a "Room Where It Happens" style musical number. You up, Lin-Manuel Miranda?

And now, for the real reason you're here: funny reaction tweets.

The amount of shit you have to eat to support Trump on television is staggering. No cheat days. Just shit 7 days a week. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) September 14, 2017

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of everlasting friendships and memories, will continue to be built. — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 14, 2017

Trump this morning: one tweet insisting there's no deal and two tweets outlining the exact deal Pelosi and Schumer announced last night. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) September 14, 2017

Doesn't

Always

Care

About policy consistency. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) September 14, 2017

This is super fun I get why the entirety of conservatism is "make libs mad!!!" now pic.twitter.com/v7ssIPl4bH — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 14, 2017

2016: A 2000-mile-long unclimbable wall



2017: Existing fences renovated



2018: A welcome basket containing amnesty and Ann Coulter's tears https://t.co/TeVLJwxKGn — Daniel Lin (@danwlin) September 14, 2017

Smart of Trump to create this DACA crisis to get leverage over himself in the wall funding negotiations. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 14, 2017

Kelly tipped his hand on the wall months ago when he said parts of the wall would be "invisible" (just like the emperor's cloak) — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 14, 2017

In The Fantasticks, the Wall is played by an actor who doesn't speak and just holds his arms out as a metaphor. So that's an option too. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 14, 2017

Ok. Here it goes:



Donald Trump makes a great point.



End of tweet. https://t.co/sNi1QjSTXg — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 14, 2017

So true. He is The One. pic.twitter.com/q5Rydjimh1 — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 14, 2017

We should give a free box of Legos to everyone who's disappointed about the wall so they can build their own. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 14, 2017

If it weren't a ceaseless, screeching nightmare, watching a birther convince the GOP to accept Obama's ideas would be amusing. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 14, 2017

And watch the MAGA folk explode!

*does a bunch of extended subtweets*



BANNON THE BARBARIAN, THE ULTIMATE MADMAN pic.twitter.com/IxSXta84hU — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 14, 2017

It's a wonderful day in America! Cassandra Fairbanks is having a meltdown! 😂😂😂😂#DACADeal #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/SaE7K0ZgMU — 王路文 IM🍑 THE 🍊 (@WangLuWen) September 14, 2017

What a day!

