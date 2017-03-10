Advertising

Tweeting is one of Donald Trump's favorite pastimes, and that didn't change after he became president. In fact, now he's got two Twitter accounts, his regular one at @realDonaldTrump as well as the official @POTUS one. Occasionally he deletes tweets, usually due to misspellings, since the man seems hell-bent on not using spell-check. But this week two congressmen warned that, in his case, deleting tweets could now be illegal, according to the Huffington Post.

Trump spelled "hereby" wrong. Took two minutes to correct it. Got it wrong again. Let's see if third time's the charm... pic.twitter.com/UajEXbxc1C — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 3, 2017

On Wednesday, Reps. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), chairman and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to the White House warning them to get it together when it comes to their record keeping and their "nontransparent use of social media."

The letter stated that Trump deleting tweets “could pose a violation to the Presidential Records Act” if the White House administration is not also archiving the original tweets, misspellings and all. This goes for both of Donald Trump's accounts, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The letter explained:

Many of the messages sent from these accounts are likely to be presidential records and therefore must be preserved. It has been reported, however, that President Trump has deleted tweets, and if those tweets were not archived, it could pose a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

You know, after going after Hillary "Email Server" Clinton so hard, you'd think that Donald Trump's team would be bending over backward to make sure they did everything by the book. Well, that's if you had no knowledge of Trump's team. Given what we actually do know about his administration, this isn't surprising in the least.

And hey, Donny—spell-check. Seriously. Look into it.

