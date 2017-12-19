People have a theory about why Trump's bizarre Disney statue looks nothing like him.

Disney recently added Donald Trump to their "Hall of Presidents" attraction, a thing we did not know existed until today. And photos of the bizarre animatronic statue have been all over the internet today because it is so, so, so, so, so, sooooooo creepy and weird.

Here’s the Donald Trump animatronic. He’s incredibly life-like, the face and arm movements are very convincing. #HallOfPresidents pic.twitter.com/aSBF4TKrRL — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 18, 2017

More like stat-EW amiright?!

The internet has many opinions on who and what the statue resembles. But most agree that it does not look much like the real thing (although it's almost as scary).

Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents looks like a 71-year-old Chucky doll. pic.twitter.com/yLCBmhpNvG — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 19, 2017

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

But the most common theory on Twitter is that the statue bears a striking similarity to Hillary Rodham Clinton. And why would Disney erect (tee hee) a Trump statue that looks like Hillary Clinton????

That reason is pretty obvious. And Twitter is having a field day pointing it out.