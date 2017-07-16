Ah, another day, another Twitter rant from the sitting president of the United States. Donald Trump took to the interwebs again this morning, and we've got to tell you, all his favorite topics are in this one.
Trump started his rant with a tweet defending his son Donald Trump Jr. (who is in a bit of trouble for his emails with Russians) from the "scorn" of the "Fake News Media." And how does he defend his son? By shading Hillary Clinton, of course!
For those playing along at home, we've already covered two of his favorite topics, Fake News Media and Hillary Clinton.
He took a brief moment to thank his supporters who were at the Women's U.S. Open yesterday. He claims they "far out-numbered the protesters," but you know he's not so great with crowd sizes.
And then he thanked his former campaign adviser for stating that there was no Russian collusion in the 2016 election. (The 2016 election, another favorite topic!)
And then it was back to FAKE NEWS! Trump accused the media of DISTORTING DEMOCRACY. Ohhhhh boy.
And then he made sure to mention an ABC/Washington Post poll, which had his approval rating at almost 40%. Though he says that's "not bad at this time," he of course accuses them of being inaccurate. (Polls, inaccurate media, AND the election? That's three Trump faves in one tweet!)
If anyone was playing Trump-tweet Bingo, this rant must have filled your whole card. Congrats on your big win!