Advertising

Ah, another day, another Twitter rant from the sitting president of the United States. Donald Trump took to the interwebs again this morning, and we've got to tell you, all his favorite topics are in this one.

Trump started his rant with a tweet defending his son Donald Trump Jr. (who is in a bit of trouble for his emails with Russians) from the "scorn" of the "Fake News Media." And how does he defend his son? By shading Hillary Clinton, of course!

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Advertising

For those playing along at home, we've already covered two of his favorite topics, Fake News Media and Hillary Clinton.

He took a brief moment to thank his supporters who were at the Women's U.S. Open yesterday. He claims they "far out-numbered the protesters," but you know he's not so great with crowd sizes.

Thank you to all of the supporters, who far out-numbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women's U.S. Open. Very cool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

And then he thanked his former campaign adviser for stating that there was no Russian collusion in the 2016 election. (The 2016 election, another favorite topic!)

Advertising

Thank you to former campaign adviser Michael Caputo for saying so powerfully that there was no Russian collusion in our winning campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

And then it was back to FAKE NEWS! Trump accused the media of DISTORTING DEMOCRACY. Ohhhhh boy.

With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

And then he made sure to mention an ABC/Washington Post poll, which had his approval rating at almost 40%. Though he says that's "not bad at this time," he of course accuses them of being inaccurate. (Polls, inaccurate media, AND the election? That's three Trump faves in one tweet!)

Advertising

The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

If anyone was playing Trump-tweet Bingo, this rant must have filled your whole card. Congrats on your big win!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.