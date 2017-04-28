Advertising

On Thursday, Donald Trump gave an interview to Reuters, and we learned just a few more things about the president.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," said the former host and latest executive producer of The Apprentice. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

Obviously Twitter had thoughts on that one.

Advertising

Trump: I thought being president would be easier. You know, like dodging the draft and getting away with sexual assault. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 28, 2017

I miss my old life. Honestly I thought not sleeping every night because a mediocre creep ass flopped his way into office would be easier. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) April 28, 2017

President Trump also dished on what he misses, besides the simple life of a wealthy celebrity in Manhattan: "I like to drive. I can't drive anymore." Maybe that's why he got so excited behind the wheel of that truck.

when you thought you wouldn't have to stop until the next rest area pic.twitter.com/LmnxywtLSa — Slammin Bod Jeb Lund (@Mobute) March 23, 2017

Advertising

"You're really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere," he said.

Trump certainly does love cars, as there are photos of him with a Rolls-Royce, he's owned a Lamborghini, he reportedly wanted tanks on the streets at the inauguration, and he's currently driving the country... somewhere.

Read the full Reuters interview here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.