On Thursday morning, Donald Trump woke up, peeled the excess skin from his fingers, and began a rant about the debt ceiling. Then he dropped a ridiculous meme about the solar eclipse.

One of these things is not like the other. See if you can spot it.

Wait—go back up. Is that a meme, tweeted by a man named Jerry Travone, self-described "Youtube Actor," and retweeted by the president?

Yes. Yes it is.

you did not just RT this — Jeremy (@TheLifeofJeremy) August 24, 2017

No, it really is. He really did.

The meme shows Trump—as the moon—eclipsing Obama—as the sun—in a meme that, when you think about it, doesn't even make Trump look good: Controversial idea, but the moon is almost objectively worse than the sun.

Unless you're a huge fan of tides, the sun's the favorite in any head to head match up.

Yep that's right Donald, you moved in front of the sun and made the world go dark. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 24, 2017

This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

Eclipses have no positive impact on earth, while the Sun is what provides the entire world with life! Keep that in mind. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

Hey Donny, you do know that eclipses are momentary. What happens in the next frame is Obama returns. — ElShap (@ElShap1) August 24, 2017

So you're saying that Trump giant ego has temporarily obscured the thing bringing light and life to the planet. Sounds about right. — John Kinnear (@askdadblog) August 24, 2017

But for some people, Trump's fleeting grasp of the moral reading behind a solar eclipse isn't really the problem here.

This is unbelievably inappropriate. You are the president to all Americans. Stop egging racists on. — Angela Britzman (@AngelaBritzman) August 24, 2017

But you know what we can all, 100 percent objectively this time, agree is wrong? Trump's grammar.

Extra credit for manic effort. pic.twitter.com/Q8vC8rXAVz — Mitchell Friedman (@Friedmang) August 24, 2017

It's nice to finally agree on something, America.

