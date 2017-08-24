On Thursday morning, Donald Trump woke up, peeled the excess skin from his fingers, and began a rant about the debt ceiling. Then he dropped a ridiculous meme about the solar eclipse.
One of these things is not like the other. See if you can spot it.
Wait—go back up. Is that a meme, tweeted by a man named Jerry Travone, self-described "Youtube Actor," and retweeted by the president?
Yes. Yes it is.
No, it really is. He really did.
The meme shows Trump—as the moon—eclipsing Obama—as the sun—in a meme that, when you think about it, doesn't even make Trump look good: Controversial idea, but the moon is almost objectively worse than the sun.
Unless you're a huge fan of tides, the sun's the favorite in any head to head match up.
But for some people, Trump's fleeting grasp of the moral reading behind a solar eclipse isn't really the problem here.
But you know what we can all, 100 percent objectively this time, agree is wrong? Trump's grammar.
It's nice to finally agree on something, America.