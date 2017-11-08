Trump shares lame photo on the anniversary of the election. It's getting torn to shreds.

Today, November 8th, 2017, is the first anniversary of Donald Trump's election. Trump knows the date, but according to Twitter, he's pretty confused about the year. Here he is on Air Force One, forgoing talking about last night's election to last year's.

Congratulations to all of the ”DEPLORABLES” and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory! pic.twitter.com/7ifv5gT7Ur — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Look at these sad goons, soaring above China, each and every one of them under investigation. The surviving members of the Trump administration, celebrating their most recent accomplishment they lucked into a year ago.

Twitter:@realdonaldtrump

In addition to the creepy thumbs-up that ruins the friendly gesture forever, the tweet also misrepresents the margin of Trump's victory, which was by no means a landslide.

obama got 365 and 332 in the electoral college

his margins were 192 and 125 yours was 77

also hillary got nearly 4 million more votes than you did

also you're a crook and nobody likes you https://t.co/wMHM5kfhsg — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 8, 2017