Advertising

In an interview with New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush on Wednesday, President Donald Trump spent some time talking about his all-time favorite topic: people who have wronged him. This time, it was Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

Rep. Cummings, a man who does not like being misquoted. Getty Images

Here's President Trump's statement:

TRUMP: Elijah Cummings [a Democratic representative from Maryland] was in my office and he said, “You will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country.” HABERMAN: Really. TRUMP: And then he went out and I watched him on television yesterday and I said, “Was that the same man?” [Laughter.] TRUMP: But I said, and I liked him, but I said that was really nice. He said, in a group of people, “You will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country.” And then I watched him on television and I said, “Is that the same man that said that to me?”

Advertising

It does seem like an odd discrepancy. Rep. Cummings better have a good explanation for his seemingly two-faced treatment of poor, long-suffering Trump. Here's a statement he provided to The Fix:

During my meeting with the president and on several occasions since then, I have said repeatedly that he could be a great president if … if … he takes steps to truly represent all Americans rather than continuing on the divisive and harmful path he is currently on.

Oh… that's different. How could Donald Trump have misheard Elijah Cummings so badly? Twitter has plenty of theories.

Advertising

Yes. He heard "greatest president in history" and that was it. His brain stopped. — Kt (@ktbtt14) April 6, 2017

Cummings: "You can have ice cream if you finish your peas."



Trump, not eating peas: ELIJAH SAID I COULD HAVE ICE CREAM! https://t.co/4hMiH84KKj — Angus Johnston🐝‏ (@studentactivism) April 6, 2017

The best explanation for this highly implausible Elijah Cummings quote is that Trump has mixed up his black people. https://t.co/5kzyOPgowd — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) April 6, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.