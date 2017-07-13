Advertising

President Donald Trump's visit to Paris was an opportunity for many to be refreshed on some middle school skills. First Lady of France Brigitte Macron had to be refreshed on the art of the arm wrestle...

Ouch. Giphy

...and President Trump reminded the world of some very basic things you'll find in any history book—or, you know, Hamilton.

Trump: “France is America’s first and oldest ally. A lot of people don’t know that.” pic.twitter.com/qQMQVMOHs1 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 13, 2017

Advertising

In his opening remarks at their joint press conference, Trump took the opportunity to review some basic American history, noting that "France is America's first and only ally."

He added, seemingly ad libbed, "A lot of people don't know that," which translates to: "I didn't know that."

There's more! Trump added:

Trump: “France helped us secure our independence. A lot of people forget.” pic.twitter.com/9c8u6LEZcw — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 13, 2017

A lot of people forget? Well, not anybody who has attended school, or has been literally rapping the name "LAFAYETTE!" since the Hamilton cast recording dropped.

Advertising

Did you forget Lafayette?

Throughout this history lesson, President Emmanuel Macron delivered an eyebrow raise/borderline eyeroll for the ages.

Wait for it. WhiteHouse.gov

And as always, Twitter has thoughts.

Give Trump a break you guys, it‘s not like there were any streets, parks, or subway stops named after Lafayette in the city where he grew up — Darcy James Argue (@darcyjamesargue) July 13, 2017

Advertising

Referring to fact France was US's first ally, Trump says "A lot of people don't know that." What a dolt. #lafayette #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/cMrgJxxXxY — Steve Elliott (@steveelliottnyc) July 13, 2017

Trump just unmasked Lafayette https://t.co/CGJnpQ0kwU — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) July 13, 2017

Lafayette has done an amazing job. He's someone who is getting recognized more and more. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 13, 2017

@BraddJaffy did he even attend 3rd grade? Ever take even one course in Amer History? — Bill Carter (@wjcarter) July 13, 2017

Advertising

George Washington was our first president. Many people don't know that — Dennis Watts (@WattsDennis) July 13, 2017

Thanks for the refresher course, Mr. President. And thanks for the refreshing candor, Monsieur President.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.