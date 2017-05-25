Advertising

A tweet posted by photographer Gary He shows that President Donald Trump may have met his handshake match in new French president Emmanuel Macron.

Macron's handshake looks intense pic.twitter.com/6stLPxwISZ — Gary He (@garyhe) May 25, 2017

The photo, which He told Someecards was taken by Stephen Crowley for the New York Times, shows that Macron has a seriously firm grip on Trump's hand. We are not saying that Trump's fingers are short, but it doesn't appear that he's able to wrap them around Macron's hand at all. It doesn't look so much like a mutual handshake as it does a masterful handgrab by Macron.

Look at Macron's power posture and confident face. Trump's in trouble. Twitter: Gary He, Photo: Stephen Crowley

Maybe Macron worked his hands out a bit in preparation for meeting Trump, knowing what a mean handshaker our president can be.

Look at that squeeze. Macron is NOT kidding around. Twitter: Gary He, Photo: Stephen Crowley

Trump is trapped! He's on the receiving end of a handshake grip of death.

That is the face of a man who has no choice to give up and be shook. Twitter: Gary He, Photo: Stephen Crowley

Trump's face tells the story of man who didn't realize until it was too late that he'd be outdone by his French opponent.

Trump's handshakes have become like the arm-wrestling matches in Over The Top, only nobody's turning their hats around backwards.

Emmanuel Macron —1, Donald Trump — 0.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.