Trump dramatically staged a photo op with missing chairs for Democrats and there are jokes.

President Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues need to make a deal with Democrats by December 8th on funding the government or else they risk a complete and total shutdown before they can figure out what's going on.

In anticipation of meeting about a deal, Trump tweeted that he doesn't "see a deal."

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

So, rather than sit through a meeting already declared to be pointless, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi decided not to go.

"Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead," they said in a joint statement.

So Trump, with his flair for the theatrical, decided to stage a photo op of what the room looked like when they weren't in it.

Trump fans see it as an epic troll, but everyone else couldn't help but joke.