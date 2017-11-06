The inside of this dog's ear looks uncannily like Donald Trump. Twitter is crying.

Some people have claimed to see Jesus' face on a piece of toast. Whether or not you believe the toast to be sacred or blessed, the faces don't usually look a whole lot like Jesus. But the Twitter account Faces in Things (@FacesPics) tweeted out a picture of the inside of a dog's ear, featuring a perfect profile image of President Donald Trump.
Look at that ear. That is Trump's face, no doubt about it. But what does it mean? Is the dog a Trump supporter? Is it a mark of evil? Or has the dog possibly been sent here to take down Trump once and for all? We have no way of knowing. But something is up because there is absolutely no mistaking the inside of this dog's ear for anything but Trump.
Of course, Twitter was (understandably) pretty weirded out by such a striking resemblance.
This man makes a pretty good point, but the ear is where Trump appeared and we just have to accept it.
And honestly, the real victim here is the dog (UNLESS, as I said before, the dog is a Trump supporter).
This is almost as creepy as the dude with the ice pack on his head whose shadow looked just like Donald Trump.