The inside of this dog's ear looks uncannily like Donald Trump. Twitter is crying.

Some people have claimed to see Jesus' face on a piece of toast. Whether or not you believe the toast to be sacred or blessed, the faces don't usually look a whole lot like Jesus. But the Twitter account Faces in Things (@FacesPics) tweeted out a picture of the inside of a dog's ear, featuring a perfect profile image of President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump found in a dog's ear pic.twitter.com/q0K6sdpg1G — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) November 4, 2017

Look at that ear. That is Trump's face, no doubt about it. But what does it mean? Is the dog a Trump supporter? Is it a mark of evil? Or has the dog possibly been sent here to take down Trump once and for all? We have no way of knowing. But something is up because there is absolutely no mistaking the inside of this dog's ear for anything but Trump.

Of course, Twitter was (understandably) pretty weirded out by such a striking resemblance.

This is freaking me out. 😂😂😂 — Foxy #BleuFoxes (@FoxyLustyGrover) November 4, 2017

I knew it was Donald Trump in a dogs ear before I even read the Tweet, I saw it straight away. This is way bigger than Jesus toast. — Foxy #BleuFoxes (@FoxyLustyGrover) November 4, 2017