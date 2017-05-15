Advertising

A story on Politico about how President Donald Trump "gets his fake news" is currently having a moment on Twitter, an impressive feat for a long, journalistic piece on complicated White House intrigue. But it's easy to see why.

Here's how it opens: the deputy national security advisor, K.T. McFarland, gave Trump two Time magazine covers. One was from the 1970s, and it warned of a looming ice age. The next was from 2008, and it detailed the impending terrors of climate change. From Politico:

Trump quickly got lathered up about the media’s hypocrisy. But there was a problem. The 1970s cover was fake, part of an Internet hoax that’s circulated for years. Staff chased down the truth and intervened before Trump tweeted or talked publicly about it.

Advertising

If Donald Trump used the internet, he could have Googled the fake news story about the ice age. Here, I did it for him:

Headline courtesy Time Magazine, and they should know. Time

But as Politico reports, Trump "rarely browses the Internet on his own." So it's up to his staff to hand him the conspiracy theories that fit each of their agendas, and "they do so to gain an edge in the seemingly endless Game of Thrones inside the West Wing."

Advertising

Trump will definitely call this story about fake news fake news. But after Politico published it, many, including New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, lauded its findings.

Every word of this @ShaneGoldmacher piece is a) true b) a service c) belies the notion of some grand plan by Trump https://t.co/5lAgEzGAB3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 15, 2017

Other journalists were just terrified:

This story is *bananas* https://t.co/v3R0x7w3Wc — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) May 15, 2017

In which WH aides use fake news to manipulate POTUS... https://t.co/jffyMdKG6P — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 15, 2017

Advertising

This is a critically important article by @ShaneGoldmacher, for everyone interested in why Trump does what he does: https://t.co/1m9JAiSvU6 — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 15, 2017

The conclusion of the article is this:

A news story tucked into Trump’s hands at the right moment can torpedo an appointment or redirect the president’s entire agenda.

Read the full story over at Politico.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.