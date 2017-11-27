Trump kicks off Monday morning by challenging news networks to a deranged contest.

Happy Monday! How was your weekend? Good?
Great!
Well, reality is back to slap you in the face, and our president started off the week with this truly insane tweet:
Yep, this is real life, folks!
The president just proposed a "contest" to determine the most dishonest news network. He called himself your favorite president. He said the winner would be awarded a "fake news trophy," whatever that is.
This is more f*cked up than the hunger games.
According to that tweet and this one the president sent after it, it would seem that Donny Trump is rather paranoid about so-called "fake news," as usual.
At this point, Twitter was hardly surprised by the President's odd tweets.
Here's a more fitting contest: What is the president deflecting from now?