Trump kicks off Monday morning by challenging news networks to a deranged contest.

Happy Monday! How was your weekend? Good?

Great!

Well, reality is back to slap you in the face, and our president started off the week with this truly insane tweet:

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Yep, this is real life, folks!

The president just proposed a "contest" to determine the most dishonest news network. He called himself your favorite president. He said the winner would be awarded a "fake news trophy," whatever that is.

This is more f*cked up than the hunger games.

According to that tweet and this one the president sent after it, it would seem that Donny Trump is rather paranoid about so-called "fake news," as usual.

The good news is that their ratings are terrible, nobody cares! https://t.co/I7h4Ryin3h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

At this point, Twitter was hardly surprised by the President's odd tweets.