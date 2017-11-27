Trump kicks off Monday morning by challenging news networks to a deranged contest.

April Lavalle
Nov 27, 2017@2:15 PM
Happy Monday! How was your weekend? Good?

Great!

Well, reality is back to slap you in the face, and our president started off the week with this truly insane tweet:

Yep, this is real life, folks!

The president just proposed a "contest" to determine the most dishonest news network. He called himself your favorite president. He said the winner would be awarded a "fake news trophy," whatever that is.

This is more f*cked up than the hunger games.

According to that tweet and this one the president sent after it, it would seem that Donny Trump is rather paranoid about so-called "fake news," as usual.

At this point, Twitter was hardly surprised by the President's odd tweets.

Here's a more fitting contest: What is the president deflecting from now?

