During an interview with wanna-be Twitter comedian Mike Huckabee, Donald Trump took a second from bragging about how loud the crowd cheered for him in Puerto Rico to make the dubious claim that he invented the term "fake news." Either that or he really thinks he invented the word "fake," which would be bonkers even for him. So, basically, Trump is perpetuating fake news by bragging about coining "fake news." Fake-ception.

In the clip below, he says he made up the word "fake," but from the rest of the interview, it seems he's saying he invented "fake news," and not just "fake." Who knows. Either way, COME ON.

Donald Trump literally thinks he invented the word "fake".



An astonishing 10 seconds. pic.twitter.com/AnnDzBC8Y3 — Ryan JL (@RyanJL) October 8, 2017

Speaking to Huckabee, Trump says,

“The media is really... the word...I think one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with is "fake." I guess other people have used it perhaps over the years, but I’ve never noticed and it’s a shame.

It's not clear why he thinks it's a "shame," but just like "priming the pump," he most certainly did not come up with the phrase "fake news," even if he's never heard it before, like he claims.

And trusty Merriam-Webster offered up the fact (Trump's kryptonite) that "fake news" has been a term since 1890 at least.

Our research traces 'fake news' back to at least 1890. But we won't be adding the term to the dictionary…yet. https://t.co/obsCKNu3RH — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2017

The most perfect 2017 news story: Fake news-spewing president insists he invented the term 'fake news.'

