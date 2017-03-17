Advertising

SHOCKING NEWS: Donald Trump is still pissed at Alec Baldwin for playing him on Saturday Night Live, according to Entertainment Weekly. In a Fox News interview that previewed last night, the president was asked to choose from three of his nemeses which one he would "fire." Get it? Because he used to "fire" people on his show The Apprentice and now he is the president and has a lot of power and we should all be afraid! LOL!

“Chuck Schumer, the president of CNN [Jeff Zucker], and Alec Baldwin. If you had to fire one person right now, who would you fire?” Fox host Jesse Watters asked the president of the United States of America.

Trump of course put some serious thought into answering this monumentally important hypothetical question. And—surprise!—he wants to fire all three of them.

"I think the Alec Baldwin situation is not good," he said. "Chuck I’m very disappointed in, because he’s a guy who should make deals for the people — instead he’s just an obstructionist. So, I’m disappointed in him. And Jeff Zucker, I mean, I got him the job. And CNN is just, you know, fake news."

He continued: "who would I say? I just, I don’t want to say, but I will say I’m disappointed in all three. I think the portrayal of me is ridiculous."

Trump has made no secret of the fact that he has a huge chip on his shoulder over Alec Baldwin's portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.

Remember this?

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

Which is usually a sign that an impression is right on the nose.

But luckily for Donald Trump, Baldwin might not be doing the impression for much longer. Because as they say in comedy, you only roast the ones you love. And Alec Baldwin loves Donald Trump like I love getting stuck underground on the subway during rush hour with a gassy stranger.

