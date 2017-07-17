Advertising

In honor of the White House's (My Family's Products Are Not) Made In America week, titans of American manufacturing were invited to hang with the hypocrite.

As seen on TV. MSNBC

American-made trucks and yachts were parked on the South Lawn, and Donald Trump had the time of his life getting to play in a real live fire truck, just like the heroes do!!!

President Trump in fire truck.

Reflection of Press Secretary Sean Spicer #caughtgrammin'. pic.twitter.com/klwNZaEiNY — CSPAN (@cspan) July 17, 2017

Pool on Trump: "He then hopped up into the fire truck, as VPOTUS held open the door. 'Where's the fire?' POTUS said. 'I'll put it out.'" — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 17, 2017

Wow! Honk honk!

How beautiful it is to be reunited with your first love, especially one that makes you look so masculine and handsome!

Find you someone who loves you as much as Trump loves sitting in that truck. pic.twitter.com/focagjLubZ — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) March 23, 2017

As with everything, here are some ~fire~ takes!

1.

Little known part of Article 2 of the Constitution: The president must enter a big truck every three months during his time in office. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) July 17, 2017

2.

I'll believe that Trump is growing into the presidency when his staff stops treating him like a toddler. pic.twitter.com/dHSPvLOaUm — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 17, 2017

3.

I ❤️ President Batkid pic.twitter.com/EDz1DjEbMQ — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 17, 2017

4.

The irony of Trump yelling "Where's the fire?!" while sitting in a fire truck parked outside the White House pic.twitter.com/WGbULv9e0k — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 17, 2017

5.

"Mr. President, why were you in that fire truck?"

"It was about adoption." — Hand. (@stateofthehand) July 17, 2017

6.

For #MadeInAmericaWeek, Pence and Trump are playing with trucks at the White House.



My four year old has never seemed so Presidential. pic.twitter.com/tyb9WZtXTY — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 17, 2017

7.

Pence has really perfected the "I'm sorry for my child" smile/grimace around Trump https://t.co/W1NRcyZKFx — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 17, 2017

8.

Trump just told the firetruck that it was beautiful and he couldn't believe what great shape it was in. https://t.co/GdKM7jOddJ — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) July 17, 2017

9.

Most politicians would have gotten into a firetruck like the one Don hopped into in order to show who's grown. That's politics! https://t.co/uSGBvYAH6k — Jeffrey Lamoureux (@jnlamoure) July 17, 2017

10.

Nobody tell Pence that firetruck starts with "f" and ends with "uck" pic.twitter.com/2GQpxMI8PR — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 17, 2017

11.

Trump is the worst, but just warning all y'all: when I become pres, I'm playing in the fire truck while my veep smiles apologetically. — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) July 17, 2017

For a good time, watch the parody of Trump's truck obsession from Comedy Central's The President Show...if it still counts as parody.

