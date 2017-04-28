Advertising

Love him or hate him, President Donald Trump has ushered in the golden age of political comedy on Twitter. Nearly every day of Trump's first 100 days in office, from January 20 to April 29, has provided fodder for you Twitter jokesters to savage the president and the latest cast of his new reality show.

Read this list and imagine it like a montage of the last 100 days, set to that song from Rent.

The following is a time capsule for when the internet is completely redacted. Go ahead, relive all your moments from Trump season one.

The inauguration.

1.

live from Mount Rushmore pic.twitter.com/wSBCxa0nGg — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 20, 2017

2.

By the time Trump's first term is done, we're gonna need a wall to keep people in. — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) January 20, 2017

3.

fivethirtyeight dot com currently shows Hillary Clinton as an 82% favorite to be sworn in. #InaugurationDay — Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) January 20, 2017

The bookshelf.

4.

A contact sends along a picture of a bookcase in what's called the Old State Department Library in the EEOB. It's the first thing you see pic.twitter.com/o4hNMkyDJr — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 26, 2017

5.

This must be where they store all of the books that Trump has ever read — georganna price (@gpmominoh) January 26, 2017

The regret over trade wars.

6.

Mess with the price of tequila and guacamole just before the Super Bowl and you've gone too far. — Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) January 26, 2017

7.

BREAKING NEWS: millions of frat bros who supported Donald Trump march on Washington when they realize the price of tequila is going up — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 27, 2017

8.

No better time to have a nervous breakdown & start that avocado farm & tequila bar you've always dreamed about — urbanJAP (@urbanJAP) January 26, 2017

The war with Australia, triggered by a bad phone call.

9.

“We’re going to declare war on Australia. I want Crocodile Dundee and Mad Max immediately assassinated. After that they’ll surrender.” pic.twitter.com/jNEnFtNppJ — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) February 2, 2017

10.

Classic "Risk" strategy: invade Australia first. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 2, 2017

11.

Australians live with deadly animals and pay twice as much for video games that come out later. We should not fuck with Australia. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 2, 2017

The art of governing by executive order.

12.

13.

14.

HOLY SHIT HE ACTUALLY DID IT pic.twitter.com/rlHZIl2Uue — ＭｏｗｔｅｎＤｏｏ @ AX2017 (@MowtenDoo) January 27, 2017

And the appointment of Betsy DeVos.

15.

"If Betsy DeVos can be Education Secretary, then I can certainly do whatever the fuck it is you do here." My cover letter, in perpetuity. https://t.co/y7VFtQe1GT — Matthew Monagle (@LabSplice) February 7, 2017

16.

DeVos is my birth control. — Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) February 7, 2017

17.

Very important to get your DeVos jokes in while people can still read — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) February 7, 2017

The great battle for Nordstrom after they dropped Ivanka's brand.

18.

Trump: THE WORLD IS ON FIRE AND WE HAVE NOT A MOMENT TO LOSE...but first a few words about Nordstrom — Jason Miller (@longwall26) February 8, 2017

19.

I see @Nordstrom and Congress have swapped roles: one checks the executive branch, the other is bought by rich people. — Corey Bennett (@coreybbennett) February 8, 2017

The underrated time Trump tweeted about 'Easy D.'

20.

As we all remember, Easy D was a founding member of N.W.B., along with Ice Square, DJ Redda and Nurse Dre. pic.twitter.com/NjhOz0HT5w — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 8, 2017

21.

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for Easy D. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 8, 2017

22.

GOP rapper names

Trump: Easy D

DeVos: Betsy Rick Ross

Spicer: Spice Cube

Sessions: The Notorious B.I.G.O.T.

Bannon: Bloatface Hitlah — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 8, 2017

A moment of silence for the Bowling Green Massacre.

23.

Finding these Bowling Green Massacre jokes to be a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. — Justin Shanes (@justinshanes) February 3, 2017

24.

fake or not, I thought Mark Wahlbergs performance in the Bowling Green Massacre biopic was astonishing — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 3, 2017

25.

this is the only evidence of a "bowling green massacre" I can find... pic.twitter.com/KN99xbzCVj — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) February 3, 2017

All the handshake drama.

26.

too easy



Curb Your Abethusiam pic.twitter.com/8jF5Ouu0zR — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) February 10, 2017

27.

hey everyone i just went to the good timeline for a photo of angela merkel's visit to the white house pic.twitter.com/IEXSPqA2iu — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 17, 2017

Advertising

'Mommy was mean to me and I don't wanna hold her hand no more.' pic.twitter.com/UksDzt0MOX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2017

A moment of silence for the Sweden incident.

29.

Was going to go to Ikea today but thanks to the president's warning about Swedish terrorism I stayed away. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 19, 2017

30.

When my wife and I built an IKEA desk we argued over the manual, names were called and she stabbed me with the Allen Key. #SwedenIncident — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) February 19, 2017

Advertising

Prayers to the victims of the IKEA attack in Bowling Green. Never Forget. #swedenincident pic.twitter.com/ctQtxlLJMH — James Romano (@JRomano312) February 19, 2017

When Trump became 'presidential' with one speech.

32.

"Nothing lasts forever

and we both know hearts can change

And it's hard to hold a candle" pic.twitter.com/rsiVJHMYPl — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2017

33.

When you cramming for the test. pic.twitter.com/k0CUC1kIDc — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 1, 2017

Advertising

34.

Getting ready to watch Trump's address to a JOINT session of congress. There’s a clue in this tweet about how we’re going to get through it. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 1, 2017

35.

Pay attention: "Access to healthcare" is not healthcare. I have "access" to Ryan Reynolds. But he's not covering me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017

36.

Trump just said we can’t let the U.S. become a sanctuary for extremists. Yeah, what would that look like, huh? Probably pretty bad — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 1, 2017

Remember this?

37.

38.

now is the time for this hillary painting to come to life and strike as his back's turned pic.twitter.com/2d905fnr73 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 7, 2017

It was perfect for International Women's Day.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

39.

by grabbing the genitalia of female strangers — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

40.

"Without women, I'd have to go around grabbing men by the wieners. Sad!" — Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) March 8, 2017

Healthcare. Good thing this is solved forever.

41.

Presenting the GOP healthcare plan. pic.twitter.com/9heTLwuVBa — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 9, 2017

42.

wow finally something we can all agree on pic.twitter.com/5BR1ArI3Bk — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 9, 2017

43.

the GOP replacement plan is actually pretty simple pic.twitter.com/fvq42i32IZ — Isaiah Breen (@isikbreen) March 9, 2017

44.

Republicans had 7 years to come up with a good alternative to the ACA. They failed. It's like the "Batman v Superman" of bills. — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) March 24, 2017

45.

“And then … wait for it … they withdrew the bill!" pic.twitter.com/SYUh7oVIER — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) March 24, 2017

46.

fitting that the republican plan for healthcare is to pull out on time — tc (@chillmage) March 24, 2017

Oh Kellyanne, who thought Obama spied with a microwave.

47.

48.

omg kellyanne was right watch out for your microwave pic.twitter.com/KQd3Cu7KpT — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) March 13, 2017

49.

Oh Rachel, who thought she had Trump's tax returns.

50.

No matter what @maddow has in the tax returns, it's deeply satisfying to know Trump is angrily watching a gay woman on television right now. — Dorothy Snarker (@dorothysnarker) March 15, 2017

51.

Trump should’ve known better than to leave his tax returns in the microwave. — devin kharpertian (@uuords) March 14, 2017

The era of boycotts.

52.

Oh damn, so I guess it's not just McDonald's coffee that can cause sick burns. pic.twitter.com/M4Thrdmnrg — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 16, 2017

53.

BOYCOTT NORDSTROM!

Trumpsters: YAY!

BOYCOTT HAWAII!

Trumpsters: YAY!

BOYCOTT MCDONALD'S!

Trumpsters: well now hold on let's not be rash — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 16, 2017

54.

McDonald's calls Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President" on Twitter. This must be a confusing time for Chris Christie. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) March 16, 2017

55.

BREAKING- Scott Baio is boycotting Hawaii by not baking white chocolate macadamia cookies on his shift at Subway. #BoycottHawaii — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 16, 2017

St. Patrick's Day already? When Trump read a fake Irish proverb, Paul Ryan tried to drink a Guinness, and Sean Spicer wore the wrong tie.

56.

Trump's Irish Proverb may have been written by Albashir Adam Alhassan but to be fair it IS in the second Google hit for "Best Irish Proverb" pic.twitter.com/53sXOi1EHr — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) March 16, 2017

57.

What happens when u wear a green tie on TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/gAohulqeck — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 16, 2017

58.

Fake brews! — Terry Winchcombe (@TerryWinchcombe) March 16, 2017

59.

He's holding it like it is a women's health issue. https://t.co/of6wFcDZKo — Elizabeth Everson (@Happyfirefly) March 16, 2017

Donald Jr. found a lovely stump... everyone can use a vacation.

60.

*listens to Bon Iver once* pic.twitter.com/jUq19FBp28 — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) March 18, 2017

61.

how is he so bad at sitting? pic.twitter.com/Jg7cTMfDcc — Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) March 18, 2017

62.

https://twitter.com/ZachWKelly/status/843154758730964994

63.

When you give your house staff 10 minutes to run before you start hunting them pic.twitter.com/VY9wMaSvuJ — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 18, 2017

64.

I wish Cialis would quit putting their sponsored tweets in my timeline pic.twitter.com/4KjOW0n7b5 — Daley Haggar (@d_haggar) March 18, 2017

65.

Donald Trump Jr. looks like a scarecrow that a bank leaves on a foreclosed farm. pic.twitter.com/1Udvbc02dQ — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 18, 2017

66.

Especially before a new job, right Ivanka? Plus Donald became a truck driver.

67.

ugh, after real estate rich kid Kushner was consulted on doomed Yemen raid, handbag manufacturer Ivanka wants security clearance — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 21, 2017

68.

Ivanka Trump having a security clearance to see classified info is like me ripping off high-end designers for my clothing line. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 21, 2017

69.

Who said it?



"I can't be doing so badly because I'm President and you're not." — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 23, 2017

70.

JFK: Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.



DJT: I'm the president and you're not, okay? — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) March 23, 2017

71.

Trump: "I'm the President and you're not"



Response: "You're under criminal investigation for treason and I'm not." — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 23, 2017

72.

when you thought you wouldn't have to stop until the next rest area pic.twitter.com/LmnxywtLSa — Slammin Bod Jeb Lund (@Mobute) March 23, 2017

73.

live look at Trump driving America off a cliff pic.twitter.com/9gbIikNPFp — Sam Laird (@samcmlaird) March 23, 2017

Healthcare's still going to be an issue, isn't it?

74.

52% of men don't think they benefit from birth control and 100% of the women in this room agree. pic.twitter.com/b1KNaXXMIZ — Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) March 24, 2017

75.

Breaking: Ivanka Trump releases statement demanding #FreedomCaucus cover maternity care



(just kidding she's skiing) — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 23, 2017

76.

Pence: it has been reported there are women outside of our enclosed, White, Man Pod. Does anyone know what to do with a woman? I'm scared. pic.twitter.com/pxvFwAtvN2 — Kerry Ehrin (@KerryEhrin) March 24, 2017

Who thought Trump would get everyone reading?

77.

wow bad news for the president pic.twitter.com/HFsE5FDPst — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 24, 2017

78.

"Don't be afraid to walk away. Make crazy claims you can't back up. Blame everyone else. Whine. Sit in a big truck." -- The Art of the Deal — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 24, 2017

79.

The Art Of The Deal pic.twitter.com/vAuNUQz35B — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 24, 2017

Let's take a break to freshen up.

80.

Sean Spicer’s teeth are a sanctuary city for spinach. #PressBriefing pic.twitter.com/JgPelp2Qxx — Jose Antonio Ojeda (@ojedasbodega) March 27, 2017

81.

I desperately want a reporter to ask Sean Spicer what he has in his teeth pic.twitter.com/hu3rRAwd6B — Alexandra Gallant (@Gallantdesigner) March 27, 2017

82.

Thou shalt make sure you don't have spinach in your teeth before attempting to lie through them.#SeanSpicer #PressBriefing — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) March 27, 2017

How about a movie break?

83.

84.

#TrumpAFamousQuote

"Dance like there's nobody watching,

Love like you'll never be hurt,

And tweet like you're not the fucking President" — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) March 28, 2017

85.

It's not the destruction of Alderan that's important, we need to focus on who leaked the Death Star plans #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/1rCC8xos6e — Marshall 📎🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@MarshallSbar) April 5, 2017

And here are some women in Donald Trump's life.

86.

Melania Trump: "Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them."



Earlier: pic.twitter.com/q7aluM6pbv — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 29, 2017

87.

Melania Trump is fighter for equality. She believes that women tax payers should pay the same amount as male tax payers to keep her in NYC. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) March 29, 2017

88.

trump: do yall kno bout susan b anthony



ladies:



trump: susan b anthony? more like,,, women b shopping



ladies:



trump: who drinkin tonight https://t.co/kmVs7sa7qD — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) March 29, 2017

89.

Ivanka Trump's neighbour watching protestors descend on Ivanka's 5 million dollar house (2017), oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/EzMzadm5xT — iz (@vuIgaire) April 3, 2017

We're all committed to helping the parks.

90.

President's cuts to Interior: $1.5 billion

President's check to Park Service: $77K

Park Ranger's face: Priceless pic.twitter.com/5aOpOy5oMb — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 4, 2017

Even the other president(s).

91.

This is the first time Bannon has been removed from something that wasn't an airport bar pic.twitter.com/MQCrwrTBk9 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 5, 2017

92.

Emergency meeting to discuss worldwide shortage of Viagra pic.twitter.com/WH4bvP2T1m — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 7, 2017

The holidays again, already?

93.

Sean Spicer just said Assad is worse than Hitler because Hitler "didn't use chemical weapons."



Also, Happy Passover from the White House. — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) April 11, 2017

94.

A+ subtle trolling from Elmo at the Easter Egg Roll pic.twitter.com/piRNQn3MZm — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 17, 2017

95.

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



Yeah, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation...#EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/S8SpsbMiJz — Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz) April 17, 2017

Advertising

96.

TIME TRAVELER ME: bill o'reilly got fired and al franken is in congress now



12yo ME: wow future politics sounds awesome



TIME TRAVELER: no — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) April 19, 2017

97.

Like Icarus, Bill O'Reilly flew too close to the sun while trying to get the sun to touch his penis. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) April 19, 2017

98.

Bill O'Reilly. Bill Cosby. Billy Bush.



I'M THE ONLY GOOD BILLY ON TV!!!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 19, 2017

So, who's the funnier president?

99.

BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged. pic.twitter.com/4Or6lrnRPN — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 23, 2017

100.

In an interview, Trump admitted he thought being president "would be easier" than his old life running the Trump organization. For real. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 28, 2017

