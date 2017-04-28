Advertising

Love him or hate him, President Donald Trump has ushered in the golden age of political comedy on Twitter. Nearly every day of Trump's first 100 days in office, from January 20 to April 29, has provided fodder for you Twitter jokesters to savage the president and the latest cast of his new reality show.

Read this list and imagine it like a montage of the last 100 days, set to that song from Rent.

The following is a time capsule for when the internet is completely redacted. Go ahead, relive all your moments from Trump season one.

The inauguration.

1.

2.

3.

The bookshelf.

4.

5.

The regret over trade wars.

6.

7.

8.

The war with Australia, triggered by a bad phone call.

9.

10.

11.

The art of governing by executive order.

12.

13.

14.

And the appointment of Betsy DeVos.

15.

16.

17.

The great battle for Nordstrom after they dropped Ivanka's brand.

18.

19.

The underrated time Trump tweeted about 'Easy D.'

20.

21.

22.

A moment of silence for the Bowling Green Massacre.

23.

24.

25.

All the handshake drama.

26.

27.

28.

A moment of silence for the Sweden incident.

29.

30.

31.

When Trump became 'presidential' with one speech.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

Remember this?

37.

38.

It was perfect for International Women's Day.

39.

40.

Healthcare. Good thing this is solved forever.

41.

42.

43.

44.

45.

46.

Oh Kellyanne, who thought Obama spied with a microwave.

47.

48.

49.

Oh Rachel, who thought she had Trump's tax returns.

50.

51.

The era of boycotts.

52.

53.

54.

55.

St. Patrick's Day already? When Trump read a fake Irish proverb, Paul Ryan tried to drink a Guinness, and Sean Spicer wore the wrong tie.

56.

57.

58.

59.

Donald Jr. found a lovely stump... everyone can use a vacation.

60.

61.

62.

https://twitter.com/ZachWKelly/status/843154758730964994
63.

64.

65.

66.

Especially before a new job, right Ivanka? Plus Donald became a truck driver.

67.

68.

69.

70.

71.

72.

73.

Healthcare's still going to be an issue, isn't it?

74.

75.

76.

Who thought Trump would get everyone reading?

77.

78.

79.

Let's take a break to freshen up.

80.

81.

82.

How about a movie break?

83.

84.

85.

And here are some women in Donald Trump's life.

86.

87.

88.

89.

We're all committed to helping the parks.

90.

Even the other president(s).

91.

92.

The holidays again, already?

93.

94.

95.

Not everyone celebrated.

96.

97.

98.

So, who's the funnier president?

99.

100.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.