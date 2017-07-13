Advertising

Donald Trump is currently in France, where today he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, in Paris. The question on everyone's mind: How were the handshakes? Was anyone injured? Anyone pressing charges? Not as far as we know, but Trump did try to yank French First Lady Brigitte Macron's arm right out of its socket. Très bon!

Emmanuel Macron, who has met Trump before and is a veteran of the Trump yank-and-pull, was prepared for the handshake, but they neglected to clue Brigitte in on it. Or maybe she thought she'd be exempt, because she's a woman. But no! Remember, Donald Trump doesn't see gender. And no one respects women more than him, right?

Advertising

Brigitte Macron's security should have stepped in to save her. — High-Quality Lisa B (@Lisa_Battleaxe) July 13, 2017

The handshake between Trump and Mrs. Macron didn't just end awkwardly, it began that way, too. First, both of them extended their hands, but at the last minute, Trump faked her out (she never saw it coming), going in for a hug and some cheek kisses. After the hug, when she was least expecting it, he grabbed her arm and pulled on it, very hard.

Here's that awkward handshake between Trump and France's Brigitte Macron. pic.twitter.com/5Ci6lAWuV6 — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) July 13, 2017

Advertising

And, because he hadn't been weird enough, Trump decided it would be a good idea to tell Mrs. Macron, "You know, you're in such great shape…beautiful." (*Shudders for eternity*)

Exact Trump words to Brigitte Macron: 'You know, you're in such great shape...beautiful.' https://t.co/s4hLREulNR — Adam Plowright (@ADAMPLOW) July 13, 2017

WATCH: POTUS to Mrs. Macron: "You're in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful." pic.twitter.com/DvJPF6aT5l — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 13, 2017

Good lord. France is not ready for Donald Trump.

Advertising

I'd bet Brigitte Macron told her husband to never leave her alone with Trump. She & Comey have something in common. — Kay Shan (@KHShan) July 13, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.