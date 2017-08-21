Advertising

On Monday night, Donald Trump gave his first primetime address to the nation since assuming office. Ostensibly, the speech is to lay out a new strategy for the troops in Afghanistan.

The plan, according to Twitter? Don't watch.

The response was set off by a tweet from New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, that read "If people don't tune in/the ratings are not strong for his first prime time address, it will compound a sense of frustration he already has." A few folks on Twitter decided to take her words as a hint, not giving the President the satisfaction of high ratings. After all, Trump has made no secret that ratings are still important to him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

People are not only choosing not to tune in, they're offering much better solutions for what to do instead.

If people don't tune in/the ratings are not strong for his first prime time address, it will compound a sense of frustration he already has — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 21, 2017

There are two separate Cleveland sports teams playing. If I want to be depressed, I don't have to watch the president. https://t.co/Pje1736bPr — TC Harris (@q_aurelius) August 22, 2017

I'll be rewatching... Ummmm some random Houseviwes.. They are more believable and trustworthy.. LOL https://t.co/odgXnMNS7F — Kris Nelson (@vagirl129) August 22, 2017

Sounds good to me. I'll be out getting ice cream. Call me if anything terrible happens. https://t.co/96yBBDrEHA — Molly Bergen (@MollyBergen) August 22, 2017

And on this note, I am off to bed. https://t.co/RRNEMSUYCs — Ginger McSillyPants (@Caam91) August 22, 2017

Binge-watching Trailer Park Boys > literally anything @realDonaldTrump has to say about anything https://t.co/nbAPBF7h6f — Phil O. Sodork (@philosodork) August 22, 2017

No way will he be on my tv!!! I can't take it anymore!!!! https://t.co/qTcksWhHJT — hannah blue (@hannahblue3) August 22, 2017

I'm planning on watching something else, but following via Twitter. Not giving him ratings + staying informed? Win win! https://t.co/V1qqE1l9te — Hillary Kerr (@hillarykerr) August 22, 2017

DO NOT WATCH. WATCH SOMETHING ELSE. OR PLAY WITH YOUR CATS. OR SOMEONE ELSE'S CATS. OR DRESS UP LIKE A CAT OR SOMETHING. https://t.co/OTg7jyAncZ — David Futrelle (@DavidFutrelle) August 22, 2017

I WILL watch this rerun of Shahs of Sunset. For the good of the country. https://t.co/9wq8TimPzd — John Whittington (@JWhittington261) August 22, 2017

Will you be watching? We strongly advise switching off the President in favor of whatever's on Bravo. After all, the only thing that can make a Monday worse is spending an hour listening to Donald Trump.

