A new report alleges Trump bragged about “p**sy” long before the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape.

Today in News That Will Totally Not Surprise You, it turns out that in 2000, Donald Trump told a reporter profiling him for the now-defunct Maximum Golf magazine that “there is nothing in the world like first-rate pussy.” Well, if that's not presidential, I don't know what is.

The journalist, Michael Corcoran, was spending the weekend with Trump at his Florida club, Mar-A-Lago, when the comment was made about a "young socialite" one evening at dinner, according to The Daily Beast. Corcoran apparently ended his profile with the quote ("the kicker"), but the comment never made it to print, because a top editor at the magazine wouldn't allow it. Instead, the word "pussy" was changed to "talent." I'm no magazine editor, but I'm pretty sure those two words are not synonyms.

Corcoran's editor, Joe Bargmann, told The Daily Beast, “I was asked to change the last word of the story from ‘pussy.’ When I refused, my top editor changed the quote." (At the time, Maximum Golf's top editor was Michael Caruso, who hasn't returned The Daily Beast's request for a comment.)