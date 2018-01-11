Did Trump just accidentally oppose his own bill because of something he saw on Fox News?

As unpredictable as Donald Trump's moods may be, a year into his White House stint, the president's routine is pretty predictable. Trump starts his day by rising and shining and getting some positive affirmation from his friends on Fox and Friends, tweeting out what he learned from television rather than a presidential daily brief.

This morning, while tweeting out what he's seen and heard on TV, the very stable genius unwittingly contradicted his own administration's position on the reauthorization of a program that allows the government to conduct foreign surveillance on US soil.

“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

He tweeted it out after Fox Friend Andrew Napolitano delivered a statement right to the camera like someone on The Office.

.@Judgenap, looking straight at Fox & Friends cameras today at 6:47am, urged Trump to not back FISA reauthorization:

"Mr. President, this is not the way to go. Spying is valid to find the foreign agents among us. But it's got to be based on suspicion & not an area code." pic.twitter.com/npfzlJFT9O — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 11, 2018

The conspiracy mongering and third person perspective aren't the craziest parts of Trump's tweet—what's wild is that Trump contradicted his own White House's position.