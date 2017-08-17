Advertising

Providing sound leadership and sturdy comfort to allies in the wake of a tragic terrorist attack in Barcelona, President Donald Trump told his followers to look into fictional war crimes. Fictional, racist war crimes.

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The myth is that in the aftermath of the Philippine-American War, General John Joseph "Black Jack" Pershing rounded up Muslim citizens of the Philippines and used pigs blood to murder and intimidate them.

Here's how Trump told the story at a campaign rally in South Carolina in February 2016:

He caught 50 terrorists who did tremendous damage and killed many people. And he took the 50 terrorists, and he took 50 men and he dipped 50 bullets in pigs’ blood — you heard that, right? He took 50 bullets, and he dipped them in pigs’ blood. And he had his men load his rifles, and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people. And the 50th person, he said: You go back to your people, and you tell them what happened. And for 25 years, there wasn’t a problem. Okay? Twenty-five years, there wasn’t a problem.

This fantasy extrajudicial firing squad committing mass murder is actually "fake news."

Politifact gave it a "Pants on Fire" rating and Snopes also marked it as false.

This endorsement of war crimes comes two days after Trump said in a press conference that he didn't immediately condemn white supremacist violence because he was waiting "to get the facts."

In this case, Trump has NONE of the facts.

There's nothing like pivoting to mass murder to recover from defending Nazis.

