Advertising

Guys, you're not going to believe this. Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant this morning. We know, that's SO unlike him, right?! This time, Trump decided to go after the mainstream media, specifically those media professionals who are of the opinion that the president should maybe stop tweeting so much.

Trump tweeted that the "FAKE MSM" (MSM = mainstream media) hates that he uses social media because it allows him to "get the honest and unfiltered message out."

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Advertising

After taking a quick detour to tweet about his trip to the Middle East, Trump's focus was back on the media. Trump wrote that if he had relied on the outlets he deems "Fake News" (we guess Fake News is capitalized because it's a proper noun now), he would've had zero chance of winning the election.

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

You know what? Maybe Trump's right. If he wasn't allowed to be unfiltered on social media, where on earth would we get viral meme inspiration like "covfefe?"

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.