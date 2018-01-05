People really believed this insane story about Donald Trump watching 'the gorilla channel.'

Excerpts from Michael Wolff's tell-all on the Trump White House, Fire and Fury, have continued to leak into every corner of the internet on Friday. Meanwhile, the Trump White House continues to deny everything about the juiciest political gossip to hit the public since the Scaramucci era.

So it's incredibly important, especially now, to note that one of these sensational stories reportedly from Wolff's book is definitively, 100 percent false. (It is not from Wolff's book at all.)

The one about Trump being obsessed with 'the gorilla channel.'

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018