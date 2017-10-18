Trump promised a grieving military father $25,000 over the summer. Shockingly, the check is still in the mail.

Today, it was reported that Donald Trump told the pregnant widow of a soldier killed in action that her husband "knew what he was signing up for... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."

He cried "fake news," as he always does, but the mother of Sgt. La David Johnson told the Washington Post that the president did make that callous remark, and "did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband." It only got worse as the day went on, when press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the widow for misinterpreting him, "blaming the widow" always the nice thing to do.

The Washington Post looked into Trump's other interactions with gold star families, which he claims are tremendous, yuge, better than Obama's.

Surprisingly, Trump LIED, and hasn't called all the families of the fallen.

Also, @washingtonpost found six Gold Star families were not called as Trump claimed https://t.co/i1O4uvE5Ik pic.twitter.com/xZeTV4u7Jy — Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) October 18, 2017

And of the ones he did talk to, one episode stands out: Trump promised $25,000 to a grieving father over the summer, and didn't follow through until the Post reported it: