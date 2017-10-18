Trump promised a grieving military father $25,000 over the summer. Shockingly, the check is still in the mail.

Today, it was reported that Donald Trump told the pregnant widow of a soldier killed in action that her husband "knew what he was signing up for... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."
He cried "fake news," as he always does, but the mother of Sgt. La David Johnson told the Washington Post that the president did make that callous remark, and "did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband." It only got worse as the day went on, when press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the widow for misinterpreting him, "blaming the widow" always the nice thing to do.
The Washington Post looked into Trump's other interactions with gold star families, which he claims are tremendous, yuge, better than Obama's.
Surprisingly, Trump LIED, and hasn't called all the families of the fallen.
And of the ones he did talk to, one episode stands out: Trump promised $25,000 to a grieving father over the summer, and didn't follow through until the Post reported it:
Chris Baldridge, the father of Army Cpl. Dillon Baldridge, told The Washington Post that Trump called him at his home in Zebulon, N.C., a few weeks after his 22-year-old son and two fellow soldiers were gunned down by an Afghan police officer in a suspected insider attack June 10. Their phone conversation lasted about 15 minutes, Baldridge said, and centered for a time on the father’s struggle with the manner in which his son was killed.
In his call with Trump, Baldridge, a construction worker, expressed frustration with the military’s survivor benefits program. Because his ex-wife was listed as their son’s beneficiary, she was expected to receive the Pentagon’s $100,000 death gratuity — even though “I can barely rub two nickels together,” he told Trump.
The president’s response shocked him.
“He said, ‘I’m going to write you a check out of my personal account for $25,000,’ and I was just floored,” Baldridge said. “I could not believe he was saying that, and I wish I had it recorded because the man did say this. He said, ‘No other president has ever done something like this,’ but he said, ‘I’m going to do it.’ “
Well, best case scenario, the dotard forgot his promise until just now.
The White House responded with a classic media bash.
But many people are dubious of the classic "the check is in the mail move," and the fact that the father was left hanging for months.
Also worth reading is this story from the report: