The internet is savagely hair-shaming Donald Trump over a video of him caught in the wind.

On Tuesday night, a senior reporter at HuffPost named Ashley Feinberg shared one of her typical bombshells on Twitter, this one gift wrapped for the internet in the president's hair:

at first i didnt think this could possibly be real but.... i think it is? https://t.co/zlm8V0z8hr — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

Feinberg questioned the veracity of the video, which shows the presidential locks flapping in the wind from truly groundbreaking new angles. But the credibility of the image — at the very least the physics of the hair — was quickly confirmed, partially, by a professional photo corroborating the follicle gymnastics.

this is from a reuters photo.... folks, i think it's real pic.twitter.com/Q1790j9C6C — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

Raw Story later picked up the story. International Business Times did too, with the revelation that "his hair is real — but appears to be thinning at a rapid pace."

So did Mirror, with the descriptive headline, "Bizarre reality of Donald Trump's hair revealed as locks are blown apart by plane engine."

As CNN apparently held off covering the story in favor of, probably, this one about Trump ordering the Pentagon to throw a parade, Twitter felt a solemn duty to fill the void.