Early this morning, in a dramatic turn of events, the so-called "skinny repeal" of Obamacare pushed for by President Donald Trump failed to pass when Republican Senator John McCain voted against it. Maverick came through!
All the Democratic senators (48) and three Republican ones—Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins , and (holy moly!) John McCain voted against the healthcare repeal. Donald Trump was not happy about it one bit.
At 1:25 a.m., Trump tweeted, "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"
Trump's plan seems to be somehow getting back at the American people: The "Watch!" in his tweet is like a threatening future "I told you so!"
On the other hand, a good portion of Twitter was thrilled and had words of admonishment for the president.
On Thursday, Donald Trump had tweeted encouragement to the Republican Senators in the debate.
How mad at Trump at the Republican Senators who voted against the healthcare repeal? Very. Unterrific. Bigly. SAD!