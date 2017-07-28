Advertising

Early this morning, in a dramatic turn of events, the so-called "skinny repeal" of Obamacare pushed for by President Donald Trump failed to pass when Republican Senator John McCain voted against it. Maverick came through!

All the Democratic senators (48) and three Republican ones—Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins , and (holy moly!) John McCain voted against the healthcare repeal. Donald Trump was not happy about it one bit.

At 1:25 a.m., Trump tweeted, "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Advertising

Trump's plan seems to be somehow getting back at the American people: The "Watch!" in his tweet is like a threatening future "I told you so!"

You wanted the job and the job is to protect Americans, even if you don't get your way. This isn't about you, it's about American lives. — PebblesJ (@MadisonJourdan) July 28, 2017

On the other hand, a good portion of Twitter was thrilled and had words of admonishment for the president.

This is just stupid! Why not modify ObamaCare to make it work better? — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) July 28, 2017

Advertising

Yeah, everyone's shocked that all that work you put into attacking your own attorney general and bullying senators didn't get you the win — Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) July 28, 2017

All things considered, "Voted against killing their most vulnerable constituents," is probably the best obituary a Republican could ask for — Leotard Cohen (@pharmasean) July 28, 2017

On Thursday, Donald Trump had tweeted encouragement to the Republican Senators in the debate.

Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

Advertising

How mad at Trump at the Republican Senators who voted against the healthcare repeal? Very. Unterrific. Bigly. SAD!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.