Donald Trump's on a Twitter roll Monday morning, unleashing on everything from Democrats to Chuck Schumer to the "Stock Market" [sic] to Election Day. But Trump's also got a woman on his mind. Guess who? Yep, that one. He decided to give the gift of humor to his 40 million shell-shocked Twitter followers.

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

"I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020?" asked Trump, confusingly. And his off-the-cuff remark was so freaking hilarious, he had to share it with the entire world.

"My answer was, 'I hope so!'"





Even though the joke is probably the most obvious one you could possibly make, it's still hard for most people to believe that this is an exchange that: A.) Ever actually happened.

B.) Is relevant.

C.) Signals a strong, focused president. I'm glad you spent time writing this tweet instead of doing literally anything else a president of a world power is supposed to be doing. https://t.co/u9FNPnaiWj — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 16, 2017 He's all over the place this morning. Maybe he's channel surfing. https://t.co/GVKAfP4BtW — Jonathan Cristol (@jonathancristol) October 16, 2017 eyes on the prize https://t.co/Md7dP28Vaj — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 16, 2017 who asked? https://t.co/3LmzAkjTSc — noietic (@noietic) October 16, 2017 Why would someone ask you that? Fake Tweet? https://t.co/cmqzvxeIPs — Paul Gerard (@Economics2020) October 16, 2017 Either way, as a humor website, we find it crucial to point out that tweeting your off-the-cuff remarks after the fact is poor form, akin to orchestrating a meeting days later to show off the comeback you thought up long after the original incident. It's a bit desperate. This is just one more mark off the comedy score of Donald Trump, destroyer of LOLs.

