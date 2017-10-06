Advertising

Donald Trump hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House and it was as strange as it sounds. The man who kicked off his presidential campaign by calling Mexicans rapists now occupies the office, and tried to read the teleprompter speech as normally as possible, but the whole event couldn't help but add an air of surreality.

Here are the strangest moments.

1. Trump pronounced "Puerto Rico" with an accent like he was a Jet mocking the Sharks in West Side Story.

Trump says Puerto Rico in an affected Spanish accent three times in a row. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/FopaVNLqAY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2017

It's also basically the aural equivalent of this tweet.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

2. Trump said that Hispanic Americans are sometimes "too tough."

Trump on Hispanic Americans: "They’re very tough and they're very smart. Sometimes they’re too tough... I have to deal with it." pic.twitter.com/fnGrVgOGdu — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2017

Note: If this is an attempt at a joke, it's not funny.

3. He implied that Hispanic Americans' president is actually the president of Mexico.

Trump to Hispanic Americans: “You have a wonderful president in Mexico, I can tell you that.”



Audio https://t.co/7esaqfVqI0 pic.twitter.com/RQnsLo3VZT — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 6, 2017

Note: Hispanic Americans' president is the President of the United States, which in this case, is Donald Trump.

4. He basically teased young Hispanicst, talking about "dreams" when he phased out the DREAM Act.

Trump tells young Hispanic Americans: "There is no dream beyond your reach." https://t.co/LQoMpQxZdC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 6, 2017

5. This guy had his slogans crossed on his hat.

Man wearing "BUILD THE WALL" hat spotted at Hispanic Heritage Event pic.twitter.com/BY8B8jpHjI — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 6, 2017

Note: Bro, it's "Make America Great Again" on the red hat, and "Build the Wall" on the morph suits.

