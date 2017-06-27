Advertising

Three hugs have left the internet in awe of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who has by all accounts beaten Donald Trump at his own game: the physical greeting.

! Modi goes in for the Trump hug pic.twitter.com/CIri99limz — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 26, 2017

ICYMI on the first run, here's the second Trump/Modi hug. pic.twitter.com/CFbMvJdkWO — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) June 26, 2017

After dinner, Pres & Mrs Trump escort PM Modi to his limousine to bid farewell with another hug. (Three by my count). pic.twitter.com/O7yqNVQ0zX — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 26, 2017

Advertising

Trump usually wins this power dynamic—a key part of his foreign policy—by making his counterpart look impossibly awkward. He ignored Angel Merkel, and he took Shinzō Abe's hand hostage.

This time, Modi—an unrepentant hugger—trumped him with the hug. So innovative, so succinct.

At the end of the day, Trump was so broken he sent Modi off with a normal, human shake. Getty Images

Slightly off balance at first, Trump recovered and patted his new bud on the back.

And although Trump, who is approximately 9,000 feet tall, engulfs Modi, it's undeniable that India's Prime Minister came out ahead of the following victims:

Advertising

When Donald will not shake your hand, just hug him.

Merkel asks Trump: “Do you want to have a handshake?”

The U.S. president did not respond.https://t.co/dgLHkN1H7o pic.twitter.com/ChonvrLITV — POLITICO (@politico) March 17, 2017

When Donald shakes your hand too long, just hug him.

Pres. Trump and Japanese PM Abe meet, shake hands in the Oval Office https://t.co/rG1oCqyhkf pic.twitter.com/njJ13Qi3s1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2017

There is one downside to Modi's strategy, and that's the physical discomfort of, for even a brief moment, living inside Donald Trump's oversized suit.

It looks hot. Trump is sweating. You're covered in tanner.

And you've just given your political opponent a perfect photo-op for their attack ad.

Advertising

Justin Trudeau's strategy is still the gold standard.

[National Geographic voiceover] Watch closely as Trudeau wards off the arm yank with a dominant shoulder grab. pic.twitter.com/9LftqCNTHG — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 13, 2017

A hard grasp, a clutch the arm—you give Trump no option to humiliate you. You take control. And you move on.

If you don't seize the initiative in a Trump physical greeting, he will drag it out for hours or ignore you because you're a woman.

That's not ideal.

Exhibit B:

The French and the Canadians have an ancient historical bond that I won't bother researching, but the French president Emmanuel Macron took his cues from Trudeau.

Advertising

Macron's handshake looks intense pic.twitter.com/6stLPxwISZ — Gary He (@garyhe) May 25, 2017

Firm. Powerful. It's what Trump understands.

And yet, if you're Modi—you've just proven that you can catch the bee with honey, too. Take note, foreign leaders.

These are your two options:

Lead with strength or adorable hugs.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.