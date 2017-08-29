The only thing Donald Trump cares more about than money and himself is crowd sizes, and the president did not lose perspective on a trip to storm-ravaged Texas.
In the disaster zone of Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump marveled at the amount of hurricane Harvey victims he got to see in town.
"What a crowd, what a turnout," he said to people impacted by a storm that has already lead to 15 deaths.
A Dallas News reporter pointed out that there was "no mention of the dead, dying or displaced Texans and no expression of sympathy for them" in his "impromptu rally type speech."
There was a huge turnout of people on Twitter mocking the ever-so-presidential remarks.
"what a crowd. what turn out." pic.twitter.com/2jNiFaOzEu— Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 29, 2017