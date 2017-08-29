Advertising

The only thing Donald Trump cares more about than money and himself is crowd sizes, and the president did not lose perspective on a trip to storm-ravaged Texas.

In the disaster zone of Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump marveled at the amount of hurricane Harvey victims he got to see in town.

"What a crowd, what a turnout," he said to people impacted by a storm that has already lead to 15 deaths.

Trump speaking in Corpus Christi, Texas: "Thank you everybody — what a crowd, what a turnout...This is historic, it's epic." pic.twitter.com/kZvVpORn4E — Axios (@axios) August 29, 2017

A Dallas News reporter pointed out that there was "no mention of the dead, dying or displaced Texans and no expression of sympathy for them" in his "impromptu rally type speech."

Advertising

the @dallasnews WH pooler is pretty done with @potus's TX visit. No "expression of sympathy," came with mysterious crowd of fans: pic.twitter.com/3poiXShQJG — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) August 29, 2017

There was a huge turnout of people on Twitter mocking the ever-so-presidential remarks.

"what a crowd, what a turnout" said the doctor to the family outside the ER waiting to hear if their mom survived the car crash — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 29, 2017

Spicer: It was the largest audience to ever greet a president at a rescue shelter, period. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 29, 2017

"What a crowd, what a turnout" pic.twitter.com/ycH04zlZXi — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) August 29, 2017

Advertising

Trump shouted "What a crowd, what a turnout," like the wreckage of Hurricane Harvey is a Trump rally.



Put that down. Don't mess with Texas. pic.twitter.com/NwSELvemcR — Christian J. (@dtxErgaOmnes) August 29, 2017

"Thank you for being displaced from your homes to be here. This hurricane was just terrible, especially in terms of TV ratings. Stay safe." https://t.co/guoxzxf5H3 — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 29, 2017

"What a crowd, what a turnout!" Bush said. Oh wait, of course he didn't because no normal person would say that during a tragedy. Trump did. pic.twitter.com/H8BDNs8Lgo — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 29, 2017

"what a crowd. what turn out." pic.twitter.com/2jNiFaOzEu — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 29, 2017

The news is just Twitter jokes now https://t.co/ca7t8ZmD75 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 29, 2017

Advertising

"The Fake News will never show the real size of this crowd, but I'd like to thank Harvey for making this all possible." https://t.co/VV72S73YgV — J.D. Altman (@NicCageMatch) August 29, 2017

"What a crowd, what a turnout." pic.twitter.com/TC1Me2rpRd — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 29, 2017

Honestly, what is wrong with him? This is not a thing a normal human being says. https://t.co/qDhTla2IcH — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 29, 2017

[Guam threatened]

TRUMP: I boosted your tourism



[Orlando shooting]

TRUMP: Appreciate the congrats



[Houston flood]

TRUMP: What a turnout https://t.co/miZoZeylQ1 — Daniel Lin (@danwlin) August 29, 2017

Advertising

The Trump administration is such an on-the-nose parable about greed and narcissism that it no longer feels real. https://t.co/f8XkOEpNdv — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) August 29, 2017

Trump, on first day of Impeachment hearings: What a turnout! No leader since Napoleon had this many people watching before he was deposed. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) August 29, 2017

"What a crowd, what a turnout."

- the president comforting hurricane victims and volunteers — elizabeth williams (@Elizasoul80) August 29, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.