First there were Kellyanne Conway's "alternative facts," now there's White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' "alternative definitions." Maybe someone should give Sanders a dictionary, because it seems she doesn't know the definition of "firsthand." Or "certainly."

White House @PressSec explains the President's earlier tweet about seeing the horror of Harvey 'first hand' pic.twitter.com/IH6NQM5PGQ — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) August 30, 2017

Donald Trump never actually made it to Houston, but Sanders still contends he witnessed the storm firsthand, saying,

He met with a number of state and local officials who are eating, sleeping, breathing the Harvey disaster. He talked extensively with the governor, who certainly is right in the midst of every bit of this, as well as the mayors from several of the local towns that were hit hardest. And detailed briefing information throughout the day yesterday talking to a lot of the people on the ground. That certainly is a firsthand account.

The actual definition of "firsthand," according to Merriam-Webster, is as follows: "obtained by, coming from, or being direct personal observation or experience." That does not describe Trump's experience in Texas. Also, "firsthand" does not mean watching something on TV.

Trump claimed he witnessed Harvey’s devastation ‘first hand.’ The White House basically admits he didn’t. https://t.co/zOuPLq4w5N — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 31, 2017

Twitter wasn't going to let Trump off the hook that easily.

Strange that WH would continue to have instagram pic of Trump looking at a monitor while stating he saw horror of Harvey "first hand." pic.twitter.com/IzQcMB60Jw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 31, 2017

This is the best photo they could find for "witnessing first hand" pic.twitter.com/WoiCA7Piz4 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 31, 2017

"amazing to witness first hand how i won the electoral vote"

"sir if we could go back to the hurri..."

"i won the popular vote too"

"sir" pic.twitter.com/LO1wKpBSby — darth:™ (@darth) August 31, 2017

GOVERNOR: I've seen the disaster firsthand

TRUMP: Wow. Now I've seen it firsthand

GOVERNOR: No, I—

TRUMP: Wow. Now I'm the governor of Texas https://t.co/cyL23C54AH — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) August 31, 2017

let's not forget the day that Trump had a first-hand experience of walking on the moon pic.twitter.com/6FqbkMdCac — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 31, 2017

Then I witnessed it firsthand, too...by watching MSNBC. https://t.co/lKVzFz4p2l — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 31, 2017

I saw Harry Potter beat Voldemort.

Firsthand!

(In a theater)

But that's how firsthand works, right?#trumptexas#houston — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) August 31, 2017

Maybe when you have teeny tiny ones, you get to use a different definition of "first hand"? https://t.co/q3jypa6BOg — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 31, 2017

Trump has "Unbelievable" eyesight to have seen the horror of Harvey "first hand.” must be similar to Sarah Palin seeing Russia from Alaska — R.A. Jones (@Phatharrius) August 31, 2017

After seeing Schindler's List, I definitely have experienced first hand the horror of the Holocaust. — Tosy and Cosh (@tosyandcosh) August 31, 2017

I watched a zombie dragon straight-up blow apart this huge ice wall first hand once. Still shook. https://t.co/m2lVYXLOXW — Joe Widmer (@JoeWidmer) August 31, 2017

I think they meant that he used his first hand, to turn on the monitor. — Turd (@Turdtastic) August 31, 2017

White House redefines "first hand account". By this definition we've all walked on the moon & stormed Normandy beach https://t.co/Aj4tGBspSR — Charles D Kopec, PhD (@cdk007) August 31, 2017

#Trump stating that he saw the devastation of #HurricaneHarvey first hand would be like me saying I watched my own birth first hand. — R Frasier (@robinsitwork) August 31, 2017

Who knew it was that easy to see things firsthand?

