On Wednesday morning, with Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, Donald Trump continued his statements of very tone deaf, very on brand marveling at the size of storms pummeling America.
"Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!" yelled the wide-eyed boy-president into the Twittersphere. In fairness, Trump did spare a thought for the storm's victims—the Trump administration. They're tired.
And with FEMA rapidly approaching the end of their budget, things are about to get a lot more tiring for the president's team, which might just send Mike Pence from house to house in a raincoat delivering Trump-brand steaks and wine.
According to Bloomberg, "President Donald Trump's administration has asked Congress for an injection of almost $8 billion in additional funds."
That's a huge number. Know what else was huge? That last storm!
Although you'd think the people of the internet would be pretty acclimated to Trump's tendency to point and stare and jump up and down at the big clouds, they're also a fed up with the "big" rhetoric.
Remember when this happened in Houston?
Twitter does, and they have other complaints.
Hey, don't get any ideas: