Advertising

On Wednesday morning, with Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, Donald Trump continued his statements of very tone deaf, very on brand marveling at the size of storms pummeling America.

Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

"Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!" yelled the wide-eyed boy-president into the Twittersphere. In fairness, Trump did spare a thought for the storm's victims—the Trump administration. They're tired.

Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Advertising

And with FEMA rapidly approaching the end of their budget, things are about to get a lot more tiring for the president's team, which might just send Mike Pence from house to house in a raincoat delivering Trump-brand steaks and wine.

According to Bloomberg, "President Donald Trump's administration has asked Congress for an injection of almost $8 billion in additional funds."

That's a huge number. Know what else was huge? That last storm!

HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Advertising

Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey. Even experts have said they've never seen one like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wonderful coordination between Federal, State and Local Governments in the Great State of Texas - TEAMWORK! Record setting rainfall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Advertising

Although you'd think the people of the internet would be pretty acclimated to Trump's tendency to point and stare and jump up and down at the big clouds, they're also a fed up with the "big" rhetoric.

Remember when this happened in Houston?

Twitter does, and they have other complaints.

Much bigger than any storm under Obama! #MAGA! https://t.co/rnCSEShDyf — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 6, 2017

Advertising

This is how his brain works. No concern for the people in Irma's path but genuine glee at it being record-setting. https://t.co/Y2S1DLdu8C — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) September 6, 2017

His continued use of exclamation points at the wrong time is so callous and dumb. https://t.co/HqrV9WX4Wg — Britt Julious (@britticisms) September 6, 2017

Appreciate the congrats https://t.co/Ur02aEJJXJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 6, 2017

Congratulations, you must be very proud https://t.co/ORGTSi1Zt1 — Ben Pobjie (@benpobjie) September 6, 2017

Advertising

Keep it in your pants, Donald. This isn't reality TV. People will die if/when you and your team of morons mismanage this. https://t.co/EaeokVEfhB — Avi B (@JasperAvi) September 6, 2017

Size matters a little too much to you. https://t.co/1q03NvyVcE — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 6, 2017

Hey, don't get any ideas:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.