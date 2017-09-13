Advertising

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump applied another round of tan to his face—not the eyes—and shot off a few tweets about tax reform and hurricanes. The two subjects are not obviously related, but that didn't stop Trump from tying them together with zero explanation.

The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017

I will be traveling to Florida tomorrow to meet with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017

Those were his first two of the morning, before the Commander in Chief added them up to make one beautiful, baffling tweet. Tax cuts + Hurricanes = today's confusing message from the POTUS.

With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017

Can you explain why please? — IR.net (@IRdotnet) September 13, 2017

Although it doesn't justify the connection, Trump did make a similar statement on Saturday that helps illuminate his thinking. "To create prosperity at home," said Trump at Camp David, "[my cabinet and I will] be discussing our plan for dramatic tax cuts and tax reform. And I think now with what's happened with the hurricane, I'm gonna ask for a speed-up."

In Trump's mind, tax reform means a more prosperous America. How prosperity helps ward off hurricanes is anyone's guess. And the idea that presumed tax cuts for the wealthy means increased prosperity for Americans is highly debatable. But at least it helps connect the very scattered dots.

To most observers, Trump's comments are GOP self-parody.

we like to make some fun jokes about how the Republican response to literally everything is "better cut taxes" but https://t.co/aGtT4YktXm — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) September 13, 2017

"Only tax cuts can prevent forest fires" https://t.co/5tA2p8YvPc — Solomon Selby (@Solomon_Selby) September 13, 2017

How is giving the rich tax cuts and Hurricanes in the same whatsapp group??? https://t.co/RwET9CdHdu — Sandile Mkhwanazi (@Macswell23) September 13, 2017

Wealthy hurricanes need tax breaks! — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 13, 2017

Others just enjoyed Trump's cheerleading:

Go Cubs, go! Go Cubs, go! Hey Chicago whaddaya say... https://t.co/Xk0YUjmTEY — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 13, 2017

Congress go vroom! Vroom vroom like big truck! https://t.co/kb3O24kBWq — Salon Quality Brain (@_SalonQuality) September 13, 2017

★★★★☆ Nice tweet. Either Congress is actually Inspector Gadget or Trump's trying his hand at cheerleading. Would definitely read again. — J.D. Altman (@NicCageMatch) September 13, 2017

We look forward to a rational, well-reasoned explanation from the president later in the week.

