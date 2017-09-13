On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump applied another round of tan to his face—not the eyes—and shot off a few tweets about tax reform and hurricanes. The two subjects are not obviously related, but that didn't stop Trump from tying them together with zero explanation.
Those were his first two of the morning, before the Commander in Chief added them up to make one beautiful, baffling tweet. Tax cuts + Hurricanes = today's confusing message from the POTUS.
"With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before," wrote Trump, before turning cheerleader. "Go Congress, go!"
Although it doesn't justify the connection, Trump did make a similar statement on Saturday that helps illuminate his thinking. "To create prosperity at home," said Trump at Camp David, "[my cabinet and I will] be discussing our plan for dramatic tax cuts and tax reform. And I think now with what's happened with the hurricane, I'm gonna ask for a speed-up."
In Trump's mind, tax reform means a more prosperous America. How prosperity helps ward off hurricanes is anyone's guess. And the idea that presumed tax cuts for the wealthy means increased prosperity for Americans is highly debatable. But at least it helps connect the very scattered dots.
To most observers, Trump's comments are GOP self-parody.
Others just enjoyed Trump's cheerleading:
We look forward to a rational, well-reasoned explanation from the president later in the week.